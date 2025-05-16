Oscar Piastri says he never had a moment of concern as his McLaren MCL39 went through an ‘extensive physical inspection’ by the FIA after his dominant victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Piastri won his fourth Grand Prix of the F1 2025 season at the Miami Autodrome, overtaking pole-sitter Max Verstappen as he led home Lando Norris in a McLaren 1-2.

Oscar Piastri: I had no concerns. Play on!

The team-mates took the chequered flag more than 30 seconds up the road from third-placed George Russell, marking McLaren’s most dominant win of the campaign.

But amid reports that Red Bull were using thermal imaging cameras to capture a cool spot on the McLaren’s rear brakes, suspicious that McLaren were using either tyre or brake trickery, Piastri’s MCL39 was chosen at random by the FIA to undergo extensive post-race testing.

Ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, motorsport’s governing body confirmed that Piastri’s car was found to be in compliance with the rules in Miami.

“All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations,” read the FIA statement.

Piastri says that’s the outcome he expected.

“I honestly haven’t read anything because I’ve not been concerned,” said the championship leader. “Maybe next time we’ll put some little figurines in a water slide as well – I don’t know – we’ll come up with something.

“But clearly it’s all been passed. I had no concerns. Play on.”

On a hat-trick of Grand Prix wins, Piastri goes into the Imola race seeking to become the 16th Formula 1 driver to win four races on the trot. Of that illustrious list, only Ayrton Senna has achieved the feat for McLaren.

It would also see Piastri extend his lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, which currently sits at 16 points over Norris with Max Verstappen a further 16 points off the pace.

For now, though, the 24-year-old isn’t worried about the title race, he’s just focusing on adding to his tally of wins.

Asked if he could run away with the championship, Piastri replied: “We have the strengths and characteristics to keep winning races, definitely.

“We have seen at various tracks the competition has been close and I’m not expecting every weekend to look like Sunday did in Miami, but Friday and Saturday in Miami didn’t look as good as the Sunday.

“There will be a lot of competition, but I feel like I’m driving well at the moment. I feel like the team is doing a really good job with helping me get the most out of myself, get the most out of the car and clearly, the car is very strong.

“We have the potential to have a really good year, but I’m not too concerned about that at the moment. I’m just trying to win more races.”

As for Norris, he concedes that while McLaren’s tyre wear is definitely a bonus, the MCL39’s secret to success is far greater than just tyre management.

“It’s very difficult to know, to be honest,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, when asked about the car’s advantage. “I mean, a lot of people talk about the tyres a lot – all the time – but it’s not just the tyres.

“You know, there’s a lot of different things that we do well, including just the balance and how the car performs. So, I mean, all we have to do is keep focusing on our own job.

“We didn’t really have any upgrades or many big improvements when other teams have, so we’re taking our time with stuff and making sure we do it our way. And I’m happy with that.

“Our clear advantage at the moment is on Sunday, but everyone gets close on Saturday.

“There’s plenty of other like midfield teams that catch up and occasionally loop very fast and then drop back on Sunday. So I think it’s just a Formula 1 nowadays is getting very close. You can still see big differences come Sunday. We see Alpine up there. We see the AlphaTauri [VCARB] up there at times, or whatever it’s called, and yeah, I think that makes for some unexpected competition sometimes on Saturday.

“But yeah, we still know our good stuff is on Sunday, but we want to improve Saturdays, so we’re trying to work as hard as we can to make sure our Saturday performance increases.”

