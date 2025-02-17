Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has backed Oscar Piastri for the 2025 F1 world title, saying it will be the Australian’s year.

Piastri is heading into his third season of Formula 1 having already impressed in his first two campaigns but Steiner anticipates the 23-year-old will go one step further in 2025.

After a rookie season that saw him hit the ground running, Piastri secured his first F1 win in 2024 on his way to fourth in the standings but Steiner believes the Australian has the skills and car to be a title contender.

“I think he has the right car now and I think this is his year,” Steiner told the Herald Sun.

“Coming in as a rookie he over-delivered for a rookie in 2023 and in ’24 he followed up with some improvement.

“And this year, now he’s ready to go for it.”

Stopping Piastri from winning a World title is not only the other teams but also his team-mate Lando Norris who finished 82 points ahead last season.

But despite this, Steiner believes Piastri and Norris are very close in talent.

“I think he’s very good and for sure learned a lot last year,” he said.

“One of the things to look forward to for sure this year is McLaren because I think talent-wise, Lando and Oscar are very close.

“I think they are the same. They have got the same speed … I think as the season goes they will want one of their guys to go for the driver’s championship.

“Obviously the pressure now comes onto Oscar because he shows he can do it. Now he needs to want it a little bit more because he wants to win a world championship now.”

Speaking after McLaren unveiled their 2025 car at Silverstone, Piastri insisted he was ready to challenge for the title.

“It’s definitely a clean slate [this year],” the 23-year-old said. “Everyone is starting on zero again, and I think last season towards the end it was natural that I still had the opportunities to go out and put my best foot forward.

“Yes there were a couple of situations where I ended up helping Lando, but there were some ways he still helped out me so it wasn’t as clear-cut as that. But definitely we are starting on a clean slate and I do think that I can become World Champion this year.”

