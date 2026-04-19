Oscar Piastri hopes to see the 2026 Formula 1 cars become more predictable to drive, with talks taking place between the teams, FIA and FOM over next steps.

The drivers have been vocal in both directions around their thoughts on the 2026 machinery so far, but McLaren driver Piastri highlighted that both following another driver is still an issue on track, as well as “spikes of power” which make the cars unpredictable to drive.

Oscar Piastri wants predictable 2026 Formula 1 cars

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Team representatives will be meeting with the FIA and FOM once more on Monday to discuss the early impact of the 2026 regulations, and whether or not any tweaks will be made in the season as it stands.

Given the chassis and power unit regulations changed together for the first time in Formula 1 history, Piastri acknowledged that such a seismic switch in one go is not necessarily bad for the drivers.

That being said, previous issues remain about cars struggling to follow each other in dirty air, though “unexpected things” take place behind the wheel when power is delivered to the drivers when they are not expecting it.

With constructive dialogue taking place, that is what he hopes to see addressed.

“Overall, these cars are very different to anything I have driven before, but we’ve known this would be the case since the new regulations were shared,” Piastri told McLaren’s official website.

“It being so different is a new challenge for us as drivers, which isn’t a bad thing.

“One of the big differences with these cars is that they’re lighter and much shorter and narrower than 2025. This means they can be a bit more agile and can feel nicer in the lower-speed corners, but the challenges around dirty air still stand and neutralise some of those benefits, as following is still an issue.

“There is also a lot more to think about in the car as a driver. You also have to think more tactically around quite a few things, especially on the power management side.

“These cars are also more unpredictable. You’ll have seen we often gets spikes of power which makes these cars do unexpected things.

“This is just one area of quite a few that needs to be looked at and changed in the imminent future, highlighted further by a few different incidents across the season so far.

“I know we are working closely with the FIA, F1 and other teams to ensure these things are being looked at to ensure safe, but fun and exciting racing for everyone.”

Piastri recorded his first start of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, which he converted into his first points with a podium finish at Suzuka.

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