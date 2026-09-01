Otmar Szafnauer firmly hit back at F1 photographer Kym Illman, the pair having crossed paths at the Dutch Grand Prix. The stand-off revolves around Szafnauer’s comment made about Lewis Hamilton.

Szafnauer had claimed that Hamilton shows up at the track once the photographers have arrived to snap his “ridiculous clothing.” Szafnauer was called out by Illman for that claim. The tables were turned when Szafnauer saw Illman at Zandvoort. Amid the spat, Szafnauer has also moved to clarify that he was not questioning Hamilton’s work ethic.

Szafnauer’s Lewis Hamilton comment sparks Illman clash

Debate erupted online when Szafnauer suggested that while Max Verstappen arrives first on a race weekend, Hamilton arrives when the photographers are there to show off his outfits.

Hamilton has become increasingly involved in the fashion world over recent years. Hamilton has collaborated with fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Dior, serving as an ambassador for the latter.

Szafnauer’s comment was met with resistance from F1 photographer Kym Illman. The Australian dismissed the idea that Hamilton is always in “fashionable gear” for the benefit of photographers.

Illman said that he shoots “driver arrivals every day” and is “there before every driver arrives 90 per cent of the time.”

Illman added that Hamilton sometimes tries to actively avoid photographers through escape routes and security guards. Szafnauer’s claim that Verstappen is always the first to arrive is “absolutely wrong” also, according to Illman.

Szafnauer saw Illman at the Dutch Grand Prix, with some scepticism of his own to express.

“One of those photographers said, ‘Oh, Otmar is wrong,'” Szafnauer began on the High Performance Racing podcast.

“I saw him in Zandvoort. I said, ‘Is this the time you’re coming in to see which drivers are here.’ He got there at like 10 o’clock! I was there at 08:30. How does he know! He’s making it up.

“I did say that to him. I said, ‘All the drivers are here. You’re just getting here. How do you know who came in first!'”

Szafnauer stressed that his comment on Hamilton was in no way designed to challenge the seven-time world champion’s work ethic.

While Szafnauer says he knows how hard Hamilton works, the Brit’s celebrity status, which stretches far beyond the world of Formula 1, can trigger misconceptions, according to Szafnauer.

“What I’d like to say about Lewis is that his work ethic is probably second to none.

“It was Lewis and [Sebastian] Vettel that had the highest work ethic.

“The thing with Lewis is, people don’t know it. I know it. Because he’s pictured and filmed at the Met Gala, at the Super Bowl, so people think, ‘Ah, he’s doing all this stuff.’ No. He works really hard.

“My point wasn’t that Lewis doesn’t work hard. That wasn’t my point at all. He, perhaps, works the hardest.

“For all those people that thought I was saying he doesn’t work hard…”

Told that is what he said about Hamilton, Szafnauer countered: “No I didn’t. I just said he comes in wearing that ridiculous stuff for the cameras. That’s all I said.

“And I did say Max is usually the first in.”

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Hamilton has re-ignited his challenge for that record eighth world championship in F1 2026. He sits third in the standings, 59 points behind P1 Kimi Antonelli.

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