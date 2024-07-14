More pain for Sergio Perez at Goodwood Festival of Speed – F1 news round-up

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has kept the racing action alive during Formula 1’s off weekend — but it’s still been an awkward time for Sergio Perez in the F1 news headlines.

In today’s F1 news roundup, we’ve got more on Perez, an exclusive conversation with Peter Bayer of VCARB, and more.

F1 News: Sergio Perez smiles through pain in brutally awkward Verstappen and Ricciardo interview

Sergio Perez had to keep his smile pasted on as he awkwardly stood beside Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo for an interview at Goodwood.

Amidst plenty of rumours about his future, standing right beside his current teammate and the man most likely to take his seat probably wasn’t how Sergio Perez wanted to spend his Sunday off…

Read more: Sergio Perez smiles through pain in brutally awkward Verstappen and Ricciardo interview

Peter Bayer exclusive: How Red Bull’s trust is transforming the VCARB team

Halfway through his first year overseeing the VCARB F1 team, CEO Peter Bayer has spoken about the change in regime he’s brought about in the former AlphaTauri squad.

This year marks a season of revolution for the former Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri squad. Under former team boss Franz Tost, a stalwart of nearly two decades leading the second Red Bull squad, thoughts had turned to considering a sale of the team – only for Red Bull to re-commit their efforts and appoint Peter Bayer as CEO to lead their second squad forward.

“I think we both knew what we were getting into and, in Formula 1, people used to always say you need one boss and you need accountability,” Bayer told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview.

Read more: Peter Bayer exclusive: How Red Bull’s trust is transforming the VCARB team

‘Exclusive’ Adrian Newey information emerges in new TV interview claim

Jeremy Clarkson let slip some information about what Adrian Newey might be up to, when he gave an interview during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star was in attendance at last weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and let slip some interesting information relating to his former school classmate Adrian Newey.

With all sorts of speculation about Newey’s future circulating, particularly with regards to his next F1 move and whether he’s eyeing up a move to Aston Martin or Ferrari as the lead candidates for his services, Clarkson dropped a hint about what might be coming.

Read more: ‘Exclusive’ Adrian Newey information emerges in new TV interview claim





Jenson Button’s ‘destroy’ warning as Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1 2025 speculation persists

Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli continues to be linked with their vacant F1 2025 seat, but Jenson Button warns teams can “destroy” a young driver under the pressure if they are not careful.

The same warning can also apply to Haas, who have signed Ferrari’s British hot prospect Oliver Bearman for F1 2025.

“If he blossoms great, but with the pressures that this sport brings, it can destroy a driver’s career as well. So there’s a real balance there and teams need to be careful with it.”

Read more: Jenson Button’s ‘destroy’ warning as Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1 2025 speculation persists