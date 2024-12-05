Papa Perez blasts ‘lying journalists’ amidst Sergio Perez exit rumours

Posting a photograph of himself with cases of Red Bull tins and an “everything ready 2025” caption, Sergio Perez’s father Antonio Perez blasted “lying journalists” and intends naming them after Abu Dhabi.

This weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi could be Sergio Perez’s final Grand Prix with Red Bull, the Mexican driver reportedly facing the options of either jump or be pushed.

Hell hath no fury like a Papa Perez scorned

Team boss Christian Horner hinted at this after Perez’s point-less weekend in Qatar.

“I’m gonna let Checo come to his own conclusions,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told the media, including PlanetF1.com, after Perez spun out of the Qatar Grand Prix.

“Nobody’s forcing him one way or another. I’m gonna let him… it’s not a nice situation for him to be in.

“He’s won five Grands Prix for us, and he’s had some outstanding performances in races like Singapore, Azerbaijan, and Saudi Arabia, to name but a few.

“Everybody holds Checo in the highest regard and respect. But obviously, the situation that we’re in is as painful for him as it is for the team.”

But even in the midst of his struggles, with only 21 points on the board since the summer break in a slump that will cost Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship, Perez has defiantly stated several times that he’s not going anywhere.

It’s a stance his father Antonio Perez is sticking too.

Sergio Perez’s huge deficit to Max Verstappen laid bare

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

He posted a photograph of himself on Instagram with stacks of Red Bull tins and wrote: “Thank you Red Bull. We have everything ready for 2025.”

But as his son arrived at the Yas Marina circuit amidst rumours this weekend’s race could be his last in Formula 1, either by choice or because Red Bull drop him after Abu Dhabi, Papa Perez doubled down in his support of his son.

“The are looking for the lying journalists,” he said. “F1 commitment to apologies whoever the liar is, them or their servant,” he said.

“On Monday I’ll publish the list of lying journalist and lying media.”

Although Red Bull stuck with Perez after the summer break, the Mexican driver has not been able to pull himself out of his latest slump which has cost the team dearly in the Constructors’ Championship.

The team is third in the standings, 59 points off the pace and it’s the mechanics who will suffer the most as a result.

“We have to have two drivers who finish in the points. Max is more than 200 points ahead of Sergio,” motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told DAZN in Las Vegas where Max Verstappen wrapped up his fourth successive Drivers’ Championship title.

“For our employees, it is a disappointment because they will not receive their bonuses as those depend on our position in the Constructors’ Championship. “And there’s no chance we can win it.”

He added to ORF: “There will be a meeting after Abu Dhabi and the result of this meeting will be presented to the shareholders and they will then decide what the driver situation for both teams will look like for next year.”

Liam Lawson is reportedly the favourite to replace Perez as Verstappen’s 2025 F1 team-mate.

Read next: Guenther Steiner’s ‘most logical solution’ to Red Bull’s driver dilemma