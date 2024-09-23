‘Peace’ talks held with Zak Brown and Christian Horner in Singapore GP aftermath

Zak Brown said he and Christian Horner made “peace” on their flight home from Singapore, and there was not a single Netflix camera in sight.

Brown and Horner have not been the best of friends this year with the McLaren man suggesting previously he has no intentions of talking to his Red Bull counterpart but whatever ill will there may have been, that appears to have been swept under the rug.

Christian Horner and Zak Brown make friends on Singapore GP return

You would have to go back to Silverstone for the first real sign that Brown had a personal issue with Horner after the driver collided in Austria with Brown saying “I don’t really have any interest in speaking with Christian.”

Following the event in Singapore where a Red Bull-owned team not called Red Bull made a strategic move that benefited Red Bull, it would have been easy to assume that Brown, the most vocal opponent of multi-team ownership, would have had further issue with this and while that still may be the case, the personal animosity has been settled for the time being.

“Peace in F1 has been restored on flight home,” Brown tweeted alongside an image of him and Horner in matching pyjamas. “Where’s Netflix when you need them!

“But the battle will continue on track. What an awesome sport!”

Peace in F1 has been restored on flight home (where’s Netflix when you need them!) – but the battle will continue on track. What an awesome sport! pic.twitter.com/LBnr3jtkee — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) September 23, 2024

That battle took another step towards McLaren this weekend with the team extending their gap at the top by 21 points but while the Constructors’ is in their favour, Lando Norris still has work to do to overhaul the 52-point gap to Max Verstappen.

Team principal Andrea Stella said the team must try and have both cars finish ahead of Verstappen on every race weekend.

“We need to recognise that if we maximise the potential of the car now we finish with two cars ahead of Max,” he said. “It’s possible and that’s what makes us optimistic.

More from PlanetF1.com

F1 team principals’ rich list: Net worth figures revealed for Wolff, Horner and more

Zak Brown car collection: The legendary machines owned by the McLaren boss

“Reality is that as soon as you start the weekend, you are into the groove of a weekend and there’s difficulties in a weekend. Like there’s the touch in the walls, there’s so many things that you need to keep in control to actually deliver in a race weekend that the numerical exercise is only valid, I think, when you are away from weekends.

“I think as soon as you are in a weekend, just full focus, maximise the potential.”

Read next: Singapore Grand Prix conclusions: Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull return theory and more