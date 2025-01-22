Penske Entertainment — the company run by Roger Penske that owns both the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — has made a new promotional acquisition.

Penske will oversee promotion for the Nashville season finale, adding yet another event to the outfit’s ever-growing slate of IndyCar events put on by the very company that owns the series.

Penske Entertainment has added an eighth event to its repertoire of promotional responsibilities for the IndyCar series.

Penske Entertainment is a subsidiary of Penske Corporation, a company founded in 1969 by Roger Penske that oversees the smooth running of the founder’s business ventures. That includes everything from automotive dealerships to engine manufacturers to rental truck companies to race teams that compete in IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, and the World Endurance Championship.

The subsidiary, Penske Entertainment, owns the IndyCar Series, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IMS Productions, and the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. Penske purchased IndyCar and IMS in 2020 and has since been acquiring the promotional rights for many of the tracks on the series calendar.

Now, the company has added the promotion of the season-ending Nashville event to its repertoire, RACER reports.

The 2024 IndyCar schedule initially listed the season finale as taking place on Nashville’s downtown street circuit, which circled the Tennessee Titans NFL stadium.

However, construction in the downtown area forced the event to move to Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. The fact that the event was a success can be largely attributed to its previous promoter, Big Machine Music City GP, a company run by Scott Borchetta.

Despite that success, Penske Entertainment has swept in to take over promotion. Borchetta will remain as a sponsor of the event, which will return to the Superspeedway in 2025.

That means Penske is now in charge of promoting eight events during the 2025 IndyCar season: Long Beach, the Indianapolis road course, the Indy 500, the Detroit Grand Prix, the Iowa doubleheader, Milwaukee, and Nashville. Eight of 17 races will be Penske promoted.

It’s an interesting turn. In 2024, misgivings about Penske’s ownership of both the series, its biggest race, one of two engine suppliers, and one of its most dominant teams raised concerns about conflicts of interest that the Penske organization has routinely denied.

However, as more races fall under the remit of Penske Entertainment, it’s likely that we’ll see additional concerns continue to grow in 2025, particularly as a confirmed race in Arlington and a rumored one in Denver are both being orchestrated by Penske.

