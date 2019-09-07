Formula 3 driver Alex Peroni has confirmed that he has a broken vertebra following his dramatic crash at Monza.

The Australian was running in P6 in the Formula 3 race when he went wide at parabolica, hitting the sausage kerb.

He was subsequently launched into the air and hurtled into the top of the barriers.

Remarkably, he walked away from the crash, but he’s now confirmed via his Instagram that he has a broken vertebra.

“That was a big one… Currently recovering in hospital with a broken vertebra,” Peroni said in his post.

“Not sure the recovery time but hope to be back in the car as soon as possible.

“Thanks everyone for the messages and support, I really appreciate it.”

The FIA received criticism from many for the sausage kerb that was installed to prevent drivers exceeding track limits, and have since removed it from the track.

