Mercedes have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington will be Kimi Antonelli’s race engineer after the Italian’s place at the team was confirmed.

The Silver Arrows confirmed on Saturday that Antonelli would take over from Lewis Hamilton next season and they have now also confirmed that as well as Hamilton’s seat, Antonelli will also inherit Bono in his ears.

Kimi Antonelli’s 2025 Mercedes race engineer named

Bono’s future had been a key point of discussion following February’s announcement that Hamilton would be departing for Ferrari but the race engineer’s future was confirmed earlier this month with a new deal to keep him at Brackley.

Alongside a promotion to the role of head of race engineering, Mercedes have now confirmed Bono will be the voice in the ears of Antonelli for his debut season.