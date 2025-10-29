We asked you if the F1 2025 title is now in the hands of Lando Norris after his recent turnaround, and you replied in your droves.

Norris has overturned a 34-point deficit to Oscar Piastri since the Dutch Grand Prix to now sit top of the standings by a single point, heading into the final four rounds of the season. He is not a believer in momentum, but if it existed, he certainly has it at this stage.

PF1 Postbox: In-form Lando Norris for the title? Brazil to be crucial

Hundreds of you voted in our recent poll to see if Lando Norris is in prime position for the title from here, and at time of writing, 46% of you said yes, 21% said no and the remaining 33% believe it’s too early to say – with just four races remaining.

We’ve collected a selection of responses across PlanetF1.com and our social media channels, so here’s what you all had to say about whether or not the title is now Norris’ to lose…

Scatty Seagull: Yes because Lando now has to capitalise on Oscar’s poor form while keeping Max at bay.

Shafraz Mohammed Ashraf: If Oscar’s performance doesn’t return to normal at Interlagos – where his driving style should thrive – then yes.

Neil: The question is, will Norris now be the one to feel the pressure now he has the championship lead, or will be just keep moving away from the other two with confidence?

Brazil will be the first indication of how he deals with it.

bean: Piastri is much more confident than he has been recently and is one point away. We don’t know how Norris will react with the target on his back.

So no.

Danny: Not yet. Piastri is one point away, and Max is still in there. A lot will depend on Brazil. If it’s a race like last year, the chances shift towards Max in a big way.

# 44 Facts: Well he is in form isn’t he. The last 5 races 4 times on the podium. If he has again a good weekend in Brazil the title might be on his way.

DerJoul: Only if Lando can nail Brasil, if he fails it will open the door for his rivals

OWG77: Brazil will be epic in terms of the 2025 WDC. Lando has been going great, but has shown mental vulnerability when the pressure really mounts – being 1 point ahead in the WDC with 4 races to go means the pressure just escalated massively. All to play for.

Remove DRS Button: No. After the team intervention in Italy and mentally derailing Piastri since, he’s only 1 point behind.

Giuseppe Tortorella: As an Aussie I want Oscar to win but I mostly want the fastest guy to win

This is currently Lando.

Lando faster than Max, Lando with the momentum

That’s F1. Fast talks and the slow walk

jnc: Piastri fans need to keep repeating to themselves that this is only his third season. Even Max took from 2014 to 2021 to take his first championship. Patience!

Jack Willet: I genuinely admire both McLaren drivers. Personally, I don’t mind which one wins the title—they’re both exceptional talents.

Ex Pitlane Monkey: Lando is doing a great job of getting his head down and driving, he’s really swung the momentum in his favour. But don’t rule out Oscar, sometimes one good result kickstarts a campaign, but also Max is forever ready to pounce too.

Willhelmutt: A champions drive. The louder they boo the sweeter the win. Easily the best pole and win of the season from any driver. Sublime. A canter home for Lando from here.

