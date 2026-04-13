McLaren could swap Oscar Piastri for Max Verstappen according to Ralf Schumacher who believes the recruitment of GianPiero Lambiase could be a sign of things to come.

The long-time Verstappen ally was confirmed in the week to be leaving Red Bull in order to take up a role at McLaren, a move some have taken as a sign of what is to come with the four-time World Champion.

Ralf Schumacher makes McLaren driver prediction

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The partnership of Lambiase and Verstappen appeared until now as an unbreakable one but just as Lewis Hamilton and Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington proved last year, even the closest bonds will one day split.

That day looks to have been set for Verstappen and Lambiase with McLaren confirming the British-Italian engineer will join McLaren no later than 2028, which is the final season of Verstappen’s current Red Bull deal.

Schumacher though has put forward an idea which would see their working relationship continue and that is with Verstappen joining McLaren at the expense of Piastri.

“This could mean he leaves Red Bull because he no longer believes in the team and quits altogether, especially since he never tires of emphasising how boring he finds Formula 1,” he said on Sky Sports Germany.

“Or: He goes to McLaren with his engineer, which would equally mean that there are negotiations underway at McLaren for Oscar Piastri to go to Red Bull, something we’ve seen before.”

That situation does though seem incredibly unlikely given McLaren’s stated belief in Piastri. The Australian has a deal reportedly until the end of 2028 and is three years younger than Verstappen.

At the time of his latest contract signing 13 months ago, Piastri indicated his desire to be with McLaren for a long time.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision,” Piastri said. “The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.

“There are so many talented and special people working at McLaren who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.”

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