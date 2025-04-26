Piastri showed he can ‘outwit Max Verstappen’ as Herbert identifies shared trait

When it comes to competing for a World Championship in Formula 1, talent behind the wheel is only one part of the equation. Drivers also need to be mentally sharp, up to the challenging task of competing at a high level all season long.

According to F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, Oscar Piastri has the ideal “mental strength” to compete for a title against the likes of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Piastri can “outwit” Max Verstappen in title battle

Over the past two years, the Formula 1 title battle has come down to the Red Bull Racing of Max Verstappen and a McLaren driver. In 2024, that driver was Lando Norris — but in 2025, it’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri who has emerged at the front of the field.

Of course, Norris is still just behind Piastri in the championship standings, and there are still plenty of races remaining for this title battle to take shape.

But despite it all, F1 pundit Johnny Herbert believes that it’s Piastri and Verstappen who have shown the greatest potential, while Lando Norris struggles to cope with his own mistakes.

Speaking to Beste Online Casino Nederland, Herbert had nothing but praise for the Australian racer.

“Oscar Piastri has just been able to show he’s able to outwit Max Verstappen,” he said.

“His mental strength, his speed, his consistency and his racecraft have been really impressive this season and he presents himself so well and he is so calm over the radio.

“Piastri is doing the job he needs to win this year’s championship. He has a similar mental strength as Verstappen.”

Herbert noted that Piastri hasn’t been perfect, but that winning a title isn’t about perfection — it’s about bouncing back from setbacks.

He explained, “Piastri only made a big mistake in Melbourne, but that was purely a circumstance of rain pouring down on a particular part of a corner on the track at the wrong time, Piastri suffered more than Norris did from that, which is unlucky, I guess.

“Piastri’s mental capabilities are extraordinary.

“Mark Webber has done a brilliant job in managing him, they seem to have a great understanding and respect for each other, which has helped get the best of Piastri in the cockpit.

“Webber has been in difficult and tight situations, he’s learned that you need to have the team on your side. It looks like McLaren might be siding with Piastri a bit more.”

That presents a stark contrast to teammate Lando Norris, who may have won the first race of the 2024 season but who has seemingly been caught out in recovering from his own errors.

“Lando Norris is sadly making too many mistakes, yes,” Herbert acknowledged.

“Qualifying in Saudi Arabia was a prime example of it. It was a bit unlucky but when you go onto that curb at that speed, you’re done for.

“Is it pressure getting to Norris? Yes, but every driver has that pressure and some can deal with it better than others, but I feel he can jump back into contention because he is very fast.”

Still, Herbert doesn’t believe that this should warrant writing the Briton off just yet.

“These mistakes Norris is producing are what can harm your championship hopes, but let’s not forget, he started tenth and finished fourth, it was still a great drive,” he said.

“However, we learned from last season that you have to start well to give yourself the best chance of winning the championship.”

And when it comes to starting well, no one is doing it quite like Oscar Piastri, who has clocked three wins in the first five races of the year.

