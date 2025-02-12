In a clash of the generations, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been tipped to “benefit” from a “rivalry” at Ferrari.

That prediction is coming from Ferrari vice chairman Piero Ferrari, as Lewis Hamilton continues to settle into life with the Scuderia.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set for Ferrari ‘rivalry’ boost?

After making the blockbuster switch from Mercedes, Hamilton is fast approaching the start of his first F1 campaign with Ferrari, his four TPC [testing of previous car] days complete as launch season moves into view.

Following the launch event which will feature all 10 teams at the 02 in London on 18 February, Ferrari are set to present their F1 2025 challenger – the SF-25 – on the following day at their Fiorano test track, with pre-season testing to take place in Bahrain from 26-28 February.

From there, it is onto the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March, as Hamilton goes up against his new team-mate at Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, for the first time, Leclerc going into his seventh season with the team as a graduate of their driver academy.

The potential dynamics of this pairing therefore have been a hot topic for debate, though Piero Ferrari does not foresee a negative scenario unfolding for either driver. Quite the opposite in fact.

Put to him by Autosprint that Leclerc is looking forward to the challenge of beating Hamilton, Piero replied: “Ah, of course! It’s always been like that between team-mates, it’s part of the game.

“In Charles’ case there is also the generational discourse we are witnessing in tennis with Sinner and other youngsters: the freshness of the young against the experience and solidity of those who are many years older.

“I am sure that the rivalry between Hamilton and Leclerc will benefit both of them.”

Ferrari opted to relinquish the services of four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz in order to sign Hamilton, a decision from the Scuderia which has been heavily scrutinised.

So, asked to identify how Hamilton contributes to the Ferrari cause – as the team looks to end an F1 title drought ongoing since 2008 – Piero added: “Seven world titles means the knowledge to read racing.

“Lewis brings enormous experience to Ferrari, he is a professional at the highest level, he knows how to win races, he has the right pressure to try.”

And Hamilton has some doubters to silence at Ferrari after a turbulent final season with Mercedes. While he returned to winning ways with victories at Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton suffered a 19-5 defeat against then team-mate George Russell in the qualifying head-to-head, while Russell scored 245 points to Hamilton’s 223.

But, despite Hamilton having turned 40 ahead of his Ferrari debut, Piero has no concerns over their new driver.

In response to Hamilton’s age being brought up, Piero replied: “True, but he’s intact, he’s fit both physically and mentally. I don’t see age as a problem at all.

“He accepted the challenge with enormous enthusiasm, so is he confident of his chances?”

Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes has been filled by their 18-year-old hot prospect Kimi Antonelli, who steps up to partner Russell after a rookie F2 season which produced two race wins.

