With Esteban Ocon’s Alpine departure confirmed for the end of the season, all eyes have turned to his teammate Pierre Gasly regarding the future of the second Frenchman on the team. During the drivers’ press conference ahead of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix, Gasly addressed his future with some carefully chosen words.

Alpine has only made one thing clear during this early-onset silly season: Esteban Ocon is out. His teammate Pierre Gasly is also reaching the end of his contract, but the driver has addressed concerns about his future by saying: “At the minute it’s quite clear the position I’m in. For my future at the moment, I have nothing really to announce. You guys will know in due time.”

Gasly and Ocon: Uncomfortable Alpine teammates

Thanks to a longstanding karting feud that arose in childhood, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon uneasily joined forces at Alpine when Gasly signed onto the French outfit ahead of the 2023 season. Since then, the two have been involved in several on-track scuffles, with the most recent collision coming at the Monaco Grand Prix.

On the first lap of the race, Ocon attempted a bold pass on Ocon on the inside of the Portier corner. The result was disastrous: the cars collided, and Ocon launched over Gasly’s car.

While Gasly managed to continue the race and finish in 10th — therefore scoring his first point of 2024 — Ocon wasn’t as fortunate. The damage he sustained forced him to retire from the race, and he received a 10-second penalty as well.

During the pre-race press conference, Gasly was asked about his relationship with his teammate and took his time carefully selecting his words.

“It’s a long story between Esteban and myself. I think so far, in the last year and a half, we managed to work and cooperate very professionally. This is important to mention as it hasn’t always been easy, as you would imagine, from two very competitive drivers,” he said.

“But considering the story between us, I think it’s been good.”

Gasly batted away questions of his future as easily as he did questions about Ocon. When asked about when we could expect an announcement, Gasly said: “I don’t have a deadline particularly, and I think the market at the moment is quite open.

“Everybody is aware of what opportunities are out there, so no, at the moment, I don’t want to give too much detail on that. I think everything is going well in discussions, and that’s it.”

However, Gasly also admitted that Alpine is still on the “back foot” heading into the Canadian Grand Prix.

“We’re trying to rethink a bit how we want to approach these concepts,” Gasly said. “At the minute, it’s mainly focusing on maximising what we’ve got.

“We’ll try our best. We know we’re fighting for a point, right at the back of the top 10, but hopefully we can be in a position to repeat the performance of Monaco.”

