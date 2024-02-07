Pierre Gasly quizzed on F1 future after surprise Mercedes seat becomes available

Pierre Gasly has revealed talks are already underway about extending his Alpine deal as F1 silly season kicks into full gear.

Lewis Hamilton’s surprise move to Ferrari looks likely to be the first domino to fall in what could result in a number of drivers swapping teams ahead of 2025.

But for Gasly, whose contract ends in 2024, he has hinted talks have already begun about extending his stay in Enstone.

Pierre Gasly Alpine talks underway ahead of 2024 F1 season

Gasly was speaking after the launch of the Alpine’s 2024 challenger, the A524, and told select media including PlanetF1.com that Hamilton’s move was one that changes the “dynamics of the driver market.”

“It was unexpected for most people,” he said. “Obviously it changes slightly the dynamics of the driver market and the whole silly season.

“Obviously I started with Alpine last year. I know the project I’m working on. I have the end of my contract at the end of the year and obviously there are conversations ongoing.

“I think the situation is pretty clear, but at the moment I just want to see what this car is capable of. Ultimately my goal is to fight at the front. I believe it’s possible with Alpine. I’m 28, good experience, I’m in my prime and that’s what I’m working for.

“I want to fight for wins, for podiums and be up there.”

Gasly, who turned 28 on the day of the launch, also suggested that talks with the Alpine higher ups were ongoing with both he and team-mate Esteban Ocon out of contract at the end of this year.

“It’s an ongoing process and we have had conversations,” the Frenchman said.

“I think it’s going to start going crazy after a couple of races or maybe it did already.

“Obviously as a driver, I’ve got my team to do this type of job. I’m focusing on what I’ve got to do as a driver because ultimately that’s what I want to do. I want to perform, I want to give my absolute best, I want to do my absolute best for the team.

“500 people worked day and night to get that car as good as they can and then my job is to bring it to further up the grid as I can so it’s what I focus on.”

