Pierre Gasly remained tight-lipped on what his future may hold beyond the end of the year, but admitted he likes to “fight for better positions” on the grid.

Alpine confirmed they had ‘agreed to part ways’ with Gasly’s current team-mate, Esteban Ocon, at the end of the year, but the former Red Bull driver’s own deal is up at the end of the season as he assesses his options for 2025 onwards.

Pierre Gasly asked about his F1 future with Alpine

With Gasly one of the drivers left to decide his future, staying with Alpine one of the options believed to be on the table for the Frenchman next season, he was asked about what the future may hold ahead of his much-talked-about collision with his team-mate in Monte Carlo.

He went on to score his first point of the season after that contact with Ocon, but his team have largely struggled to make it into the top 10 so far this year after a tough start to 2024 with their car.

He praised the team for how they have gone about handling their current “tough situation”, but acknowledged his hope for wanting to battle higher up the grid in future.

“I don’t want to expand too much, because it’s too easy to be taking things out of context, but we all aware of the situation with the driver market,” Gasly told media including PlanetF1.com in Monaco.

“I mean, for the time being, I don’t have anything to announce, and you guys will know when there will be something to announce but obviously, you guys are aware of what’s going on.

“I’m obviously looking and pushing the guys in all the different areas that I can as the driver because the target is common for all of us.

“No-one’s enjoying the position we are in at the moment, but I must say, I’m seeing that motivation.

“I’m seeing that reaction, I’m seeing definitely a positive attitude in a tough situation for all of us.

“Obviously, I like to fight for better positions, so I guess time will tell in the coming weeks and coming months on what we’re doing with the findings we’re having in the wind tunnel, and the decisions we’re going to take about these car concepts.”

