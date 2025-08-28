Pierre Gasly has revealed how Alpine’s approach to the F1 2026 regulation change has impacted the current campaign.

The Renault-owned operation sits 10th in the Constructors’ Championship with Gasly pessimistic about its chances of improving that position.

F1 2026 focus has cost Alpine performance in 2025

Alpine has endured a torrid season. Starting the year with Gasly and Jack Doohan, the Australian was swapped out for Franco Colapinto following the Miami Grand Prix.

That came shortly after team principal Oliver Oakes, who’d been in the job less than a year, suddenly departed the organisation. Flavio Briatore has effectively managed the team ever since, though will be aided by Steve Nielsen next month.

Currently working with Formula One Management, PlanetF1.com revealed that the ex-Renault figure would return to Enstone in a more senior role.

It’s hoped Nielsen will help steady the ship, with Gasly suggesting his focus will be on next season rather than the current campaign.

“The reality of it is the car’s been the same since Barcelona, and will remain the same until the end of the year,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com.

“On one side, you’ve got to be objective and realistic on what’s achievable. Steve will arrive in September, and I think his impact and his work will be mainly seen on 2026 and beyond.

“Steve’s got to focus on next year. We know all the work that we are putting in for 2026, we are pleased with what we’re doing and the evolution.

“I’m confident. I believe in the team and the fact that they’ll be able to give me a competitive car next year.”

The 2026 season will mark a significant change for Alpine, as it does away with its factory Renault power units in favour of a customer supply from Mercedes.

The current Renault engine is thought to be marginally down on power versus its competitors, but with marginal gains increasingly important, it has at times presented a significant engineering challenge when it comes to car set-up.

By closing the Viry power unit programme and opting for a customer supply, Renault has also saved itself millions, while likely giving itself a step up.

Coupled with significant chassis changes too, most teams have largely abandoned their F1 2025 efforts now in favour of next year’s design.

Aside from finding efficiencies with the current car, there is little that teams can do to alter their performance significantly. That means the current pecking order is, by and large, likely to remain as-is.

“The reality of it is this season, this is what we have, and it’s going to be extremely difficult to change the position that we are in,” Gasly said.

“It doesn’t mean we are doing a bad job at the track or back at the factory, we just haven’t been able to produce a car in a season where the midfield is extremely tight.

“With the sort of decisions we made for ’26, we haven’t been able to provide enough performance to fight for better than that, which is fine, because at the end of the day, whether you finish ninth or eighth, or 10th in the championship, [you’re] still fighting for nothing, pretty much.

“But, if it gives you a car that can fight for race wins, podiums, or top fives next season, I’ll take that every day of the week.”

