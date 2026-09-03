The Racing Bulls drivers may need to watch their backs at Monza after Pierre Gasly warned them that he has a “good memory” following their midfield battle at Zandvoort.

Gasly was involved in a thrilling midfield battle with the Racing Bulls teammates, Arvid Lindblad and substitute Yuki Tsunoda, and blamed their tactics for his solitary point.

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Fighting for seventh place as the midfield battled behind Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, Lindblad, Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg and Tsunoda ran nose-to-tail – sometimes two or three wide.

Unable to find a way past Lindblad for several laps, Gasly eventually tried a move at Turn 11 only to lock up.

That allowed Hulkenberg to pass him, with the Audi driver also making a move on Lindblad, before Tsunoda also overtook Gasly on the next lap to run behind Lindblad.

But while Lindblad had his elbows out for Gasly, when Tsunoda – racing for Racing Bulls at Zandvoort – came up behind him, he opened the door for his teammate.

The race concluded with Hulkenberg in eighth place, Fernando Alonso coming through to claim ninth place, and Gasly scoring a single point in tenth.

Gasly fumed at what he saw as Racing Bulls’ tactics and was at one stage heard saying of Lindblad over team radio: “I’m gonna pass this b**ch.”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race, he warned the team that he won’t forget.

“VCARB ruined our race in the middle part of the race, played a team game for the championship and did it well,” Gasly said.

“It just made me lose a position to Nico and Tsunoda, and I don’t know how many seconds of race time.

“Congrats to them, and I can’t wait to race them.

“It’s just annoying, but it’s Zandvoort. Can’t really overtake, and this is going to change in the coming tracks.

“And good thing is I have a good memory, so I’m going to make sure we smile at the end of the year.”

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Lindblad said in response: “”Yeah, that’s a nice story.

“I played the team game. If he has a good memory, then fine. In the end, we’ll fight as hard as we can every weekend. I tried to help the team where I could.

“Reality, it wasn’t my race. I wasn’t really in it anymore, so did what I could to help the team.”

The two teams are locked in a close fight for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, where Racing Bulls leads Alpine by three points with 66 to 63.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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