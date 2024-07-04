Pierre Gasly names ‘best option’ out of Alpine’s ‘three’ F1 2025 candidates

Alpine’s shortlist to replace Esteban Ocon is down to “three” and Pierre Gasly believes Carlos Sainz is the “best option” to sign as his new team-mate.

Last month Alpine announced that the team and Ocon had “agreed together” to part ways at the end of this season, bringing an end to their five-year relationship.

Who will take the second Alpine seat for F1 2025?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

While the Frenchman was immediately linked to Haas and more recently Williams, his team-mate Gasly put to rest speculation about his future when he signed a new multi-year extension.

Alpine did not say at the time, nor did they give any hints, as to who might be in the car alongside him.

Reserve driver Jack Doohan, who will contest at least two FP1 sessions this year, has made it clear he wants to step up while Alpine’s World Endurance Championship driver Mick Schumacher is hoping this is his path back onto the Formula 1 grid.

However, most of the Alpine rumours have centred around Ferrari’s Sainz.

Although the two-time Grand Prix winner was said to be on the verge of signing with Williams, Alpine’s new special advisor Flavio Briatore has made a play for the Spaniard by offering a multi-year deal that includes an exit clause if a rival team comes calling.

Gasly reckons Sainz is the “best option” out of the three candidates given his experience.

“Honestly, at the end of the day I’ll be happy no matter what,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“You know as a competitive person, I want the most competitive out there next to me and to push the team. I think they’re all three great options.

“Carlos has the added value of having a lot of experience and also experiencing strong teams, McLaren, and Ferrari lately. He’s got slightly more to bring, and is obviously the best option.

“But you know, looking at Jack and Mick, they’re both very talented, very fast, they both already included in the team, they know the guys. And I’m sure they’ll fit very well.

“I think it’s quite clear at the minute you’ve got more drivers and you’ve got seats available so some guys are going to stay on the sideline.

“I don’t think we’ll see a lot of movement until Carlos, who is the most valuable guy out there at the minute, takes a decision on where he goes.”

As for his decision to put pen to paper on a new Alpine deal, he said: “I’m very happy with the team. We got that stability, consistency, on the team side.

“It was important to confirm for the future and for the entire sort of spirit in the team. I’m very happy that we keep building on the projects we are working on.”

Alpine, who are eighth in the Constructors’ Championship having scored nine points, arrived at Silverstone on a four-race top-ten streak.

