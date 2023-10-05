Pierre Gasly gives blunt response after ‘internal talks’ held with Alpine

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have both refused to elaborate any further on possible disharmony following the closing events of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Gasly was apoplectic after being ordered to slow to an almost stop in Suzuka in order to let team-mate Ocon pass on the final corner.

It was a situation that was clearly not communicated well with both drivers thinking different arrangements had been agreed and leading to Gasly furiously waving this at the team.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon keep tight-lipped on Alpine discussions

Having had time to process the events, Gasly was much calmer speaking in the build up to Qatar but refused to talk about the subject any further,

“Everything has been discussed and I’ll leave it there,” Gasly said initially before being pushed on the “rules of engagement” in Alpine. “As I said, everything has been discussed and I have no further comment on that.”

As for Ocon, he too said it had been discussed internally without revealing exactly what was said.

“We’ve discussed it internally, which is the most important [thing] and we know where we are going from now,” Ocon said. “But it’s been the similar thing a couple of years ago.

“We’ve made those switches from one side or another and the important [thing] for us as a team is to maximise the results that we can get and we try to do that.

“In that race, unfortunately, we didn’t manage to get one more position so we made the switch back. But, I mean, now we know where we’re going with the team and that’s the most important.”

Asked if he understood Gasly’s frustration, Ocon said he was always keen to race whether possible.

“I’m always on the side of I prefer to race, doesn’t matter what there is to gain in front. There shouldn’t be artificial racing in any way and I’m more of an old school guy on that one.

“I just prefer to race, doesn’t matter what the circumstances [are] even if there is a podium to get in front. But I also understand the side of the team, which is you know, to try and get as much points as we can, which is normal so you need to understand both.”

