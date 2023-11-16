Pierre Gasly happy he ‘didn’t kill anyone’ as that was ‘first target’ in Netflix Cup

Pierre Gasly may not have won the Netflix Cup but at least he didn’t “kill anyone”, the Alpine driver revealing that was his main target for the golf tournament.

Gasly joined fellow Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Alex Albon for a Formula 1 meets PGA Tour golf matchplay tournament that took place in Las Vegas ahead of the race weekend.

In what turned out to be an extremely amusing event, Sainz and pro golfer Justin Thomas defeated Gasly and Tony Finau at the very last hole in the eight-hold match play.

Pierre Gasly lost to Carlos Sainz in the final

But while Gasly didn’t get to lift the trophy, which maybe he wouldn’t have broken as Sainz did, he did achieve one huge goal.

“I will say it went as expected,” he said during the driver press conference in Las Vegas. “I didn’t kill anyone, which was the first target.

“I did try my best but I shanked a few balls and few of them went close to the spectators so I’m glad everyone stayed safe.

“I did get a couple of nice shots I was happy about but honestly it was such a cool event. The course was the best I’ve ever played on.

“It just felt like like a carpet all the way, even though I spend most of my time on the rough but it was just so nice. Like the grass was great.

“We played with Alex and against all odds I managed to get to the final. I don’t know how. I know how, my partner was just so amazing, Tony Finau was so good and we managed to get to the final which was pretty good.”

Golf addict Sainz on his Netflix Cup victory

Celebrating their success after the event, and decked out in the chequered flag jackets, Sainz’s partner Thomas took a swig from the trophy before handing it to Sainz.

And then disaster struck. The Ferrari driver dropped the trophy which broke as it hit the floor.

Aside from that, he reckons it was a rally good day.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “It’s been a fun week so far, especially yesterday. Everyone I guess knows by now I am a big golf fan, golf freak, golf addict. However you want to call it!” he said.

“To get to play golf with the pros and to get to do it in a live event for Netflix in such a cool setting like the Wynn Hotel and all the fans there, a proper set up like they always do here.

“To get to win was a great feeling. A great way to start the week.

“Not so much breaking the trophy but good to actually get the chequered flag jacket that I actually it cooler than the trophy. Good way to start winning this week.”

