A technical infringement was uncovered after qualifying, which threatens one driver’s grid slot for Sunday’s race in Baku.

Pierre Gasly’s car was found to have exceeded the fuel flow limit during qualifying, meaning his provisional grid slot of 13th place is now under threat.

Pierre Gasly exceeds fuel flow limit in qualifying

The Alpine driver qualified in 13th place for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but that grid slot is under threat as a technical infringement on his car has been uncovered during the session.

According to FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer, Gasly’s car was detected exceeding the maximum fuel flow permitted at any given moment. In theory, this spike would allow more horsepower to be exploited by the power unit.

“Car number 10, driver Pierre Gasly exceeded the instantaneous fuel mass flow at 16:38:54,” Bauer submitted in his documents to the stewards.

“As this is in breach of Article 5.2.3 of the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Article 5.2.3. of the Technical Regulations are succinct, stating that: “Fuel mass flow must not exceed 100kg/h”.

The stewards have now summoned a representative from Alpine over the technical infringement, with the meeting with the stewards set for 18:30pm local time.

This article will be updated.

