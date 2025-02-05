Don’t ask Pierre Gasly what constitutes a successful F1 2025 season as that’s a question he “hates”, after all, he wants to win everything.

Although last season Alpine matched 2023’s sixth-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship, they scored only half the points as they battled with an overweight A524.

Pierre Gasly was asked the dreaded question…

It wasn’t until race six, the Miami Grand Prix, that the team scored the first points in a season that had just one notable high, the Brazilian Grand Prix.

That Sunday, Gasly and his Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon secured a double podium – third and second respectively – that was worth 33 points and boosted the team up the order from ninth to sixth.

Gasly ended the season with back-to-back top ten results in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to ensure Alpine stayed ahead of Haas in the standings.

Having wrapped up the campaign on a strong run with points in four of the last five races, Alpine head into the new season looking to build on that.

It begs the question, what would constitute a successful season in F1 2025?

“I hate this question,” he told Mail Sport. “If you ask me, I want to win every single race, but I know that won’t be possible this year.

“But it’s important for us to build a strong foundation to make sure we get the best out of 2026, which I see as a massive opportunity for the team. That still means we need to be on top of our game this year and get 100 percent out of the car we have.

“If we can build on how we finished last season and fight for points consistently, that will be a great step, but I really want to build the foundations for 2026.”

“Last year was a pretty big challenge,” he added, “especially mentally at the start of the year which was very poor. But I’m so proud of the way the team managed to turn things around.

“The end of the year was pretty impressive considering the way we started. There’s a great momentum now, lots of motivation, great team spirit and I see a lot of improvements which I hope we can display on track.”

In the wide-ranging interview, the Frenchman also spoke of his two new investments – 10Padel, a padel franchise that he co-owns alongside Loic Fery, and FC Versailles, a French football team that he bought a stake in.

Gasly hopes to emulate Alpine co-owner Ryan Reynolds’ success with Welsh football team Wrexham, who recently moved up two leagues in successive seasons.

“Since a young age, I’ve been a sporting enthusiast playing football, ice hockey and tennis. I’ve always got to find a way to be competitive. Away from F1, football and padel are my top two sports,” Gasly said.

“And I’ve always wanted to be involved in football. I love the project at FC Versailles and what we’re trying to do there and I love what we’ve started with 10Padel.

“It’s all fascinating to me. My entire life has been F1 but I’m a very curious person and I need to have those interests, besides the motorsport world.”

