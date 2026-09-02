Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron will deputise for Pierre Gasly in FP1 at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The swap will see Aron make his fourth FP1 appearance of the F1 2026 season having also represented Audi this season.

Paul Aron to deputise for Pierre Gasly in FP1 at Italian Grand Prix

A former Mercedes junior, Aron was appointed Alpine’s reserve driver ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Estonian, 22, found himself at the centre of an unusual loan deal between Alpine and Audi (then competing as Sauber) last season, with the latter fielding Aron in a number of practice sessions.

Aron has represented Audi in two practice sessions so far this season, standing in for Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto in Barcelona and Austria respectively.

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He represented his parent team at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, standing in for Franco Colapinto.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Alpine has announced that Aron will deputise for Gasly in FP1 at Monza on Friday.

Under F1’s regulations, teams are required to field a rookie driver – defined as drivers who have made no more than two grand prix starts – in four FP1 sessions (two in each car) over the course of a season.

Aron is the third rookie driver set to appear in FP1 in Italy, with Williams confirming last week that Luke Browning will step in for Alex Albon at Monza.

Meanwhile, Colton Herta will make his third FP1 appearance with Cadillac, standing in for Sergio Perez.

After finishing bottom of the constructors’ standings in 2025, Alpine has enjoyed a much-improved 2026 campaign.

The Enstone-based outfit sits sixth entering the Italian Grand Prix, trailing fifth-placed Racing Bulls by three points.

Alpine ended months of speculation last week by confirming that Colapinto will remain with the team for the F1 2027 season.

The Argentine has scored 19 points this season, 25 points fewer than Gasly (44).

Gasly claimed his only F1 victory at Monza in 2020.

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