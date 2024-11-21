Pierre Gasly feels that, while some fans may not like it, it is “no surprise” that Max Verstappen has produced the season he has in F1 2024.

Momentum appeared to be on the side of Lando Norris in the title race as he started the Brazilian GP from pole and Verstappen P17, but a stellar drive to victory from Verstappen saw him all but secure his fourth consecutive World Championship with his lead over Norris up to 62 points with three rounds to go.

Gasly: Hamilton and Norris know not easy to beat Max Verstappen

Should Verstappen outscore Norris by three points in Las Vegas, then he will secure his fourth title with two races to spare.

Gasly knows what it is like to be team-mate to Verstappen, having spent half a season alongside him at Red Bull, and while it may irk some fans to hear it, Gasly says Verstappen’s performances in what now looks like his fourth title-winning year have become the norm, with Norris now learning like Lewis Hamilton did how hard it is to defeat the Dutchman.

Verstappen claimed his maiden F1 title in 2021 at the end of an all-time classic battle with Hamilton.

“He’s extremely strong. I think there is no surprise to anyone,” said Gasly of Verstappen’s season when speaking to Sky F1.

“It might frustrate some people or some fans, because he’s just been performing at such a good level over the last few years.

“In a season like this year, fair enough, he probably had the best car at the start of the year, but recently we’ve seen Ferrari and McLaren taking the fight definitely, and he just didn’t put a foot wrong all these last few weekends, taking the points when he had to take them and he’s going with a big lead into the last three races.

“So, yeah, fair play to him, not easy to beat Max. I think Lewis and Lando can definitely agree with that, and he’s just put on an extremely strong season again.”

With Brazil all but ending Norris’ hopes of a first title in F1 2024, the Brit admitted that this was a “pretty demoralising” realisation.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Las Vegas, he added: It’s a tough one. I don’t know chess that well, honestly, but it’s probably check.

“I can survive. I can put up a fight. That’s what I do, but at some point you kind of know it’s not going to be your way and it’s not going to go your way.

“But you never know, so I’m not saying it is over and I won’t say it’s over until it is, but you know it’s very far out of reach at the minute and we’ve been performing well, but I need a lot of luck if anything, if I can and it’s pretty much like I’ve got to win three races and Max has to not finish three races in a way.

“So, yeah, it’s check. And I’m all alone. And Max has all his pawns ready to attack me. But that’s probably all I know.”

