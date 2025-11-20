Pierre Gasly’s rivals may be worried about a “pretty nasty” and “insane” Las Vegas weekend in the rain, but he’s put on his dancing shoes as he wants a wet weekend.

After all, he says, “it gives more chance for the others to actually f**k up” as he chases only his second points-scoring weekend in nine.

Pierre Gasly is doing a rain dance for Las Vegas

Rain is forecast to fall throughout the first two evenings of the Las Vegas weekend, although the likelihood is far lower on Saturday.

The forecast is for a dry grand prix.

However, any rain during could turn the field on its head as the drivers deal 17 corners at a high-speed street circuit that already has low grip.

Gasly is relishing the challenge as he looks to add to his 22 points for the season.

“I think raining,” he said when asked what condition he would want. “It gives more chance for the others to actually fuck up.

“I’m quite confident in both, but I just feel some cars are kind of out of reach, and the best way for us to finish ahead is for them to f**k it up. So I know that’s more likely…”

Put to him it was “mess it up”, he replied: “Yeah, mess it up. Sorry for my English.

“I just feel like that will be the type of race which… it will be extremely hard on wets, just from the nature of the track – very low, low grip, very low drag. It will make it very tricky for us.

“And I think that’s what will bring, obviously, the most chances for any driver, and these hard conditions I quite like as well.

“Fortunately, I’m not too sure it will happen, but you never know.”

Gasly, though, is almost alone in his hope for a wet weekend.

“I think it will be an incredibly difficult track in the rain. Yeah, pretty nasty,” said championship leader Lando Norris.

“It’s going to be a hell of a challenge, there’s little room for error, quite quick in terms of being a street circuit but the white lines, all the paint and stuff which is pretty horrible at times when you’re in the car, feeling these kinds of things.

“Will be a pretty insane challenge.”

Fernando Alonso also isn’t looking forward to lapping the 6.201km-long circuit in the rain.

“Not fun. Not fun at all,” he said. “Visibility is going to be a challenge. I think under the lights and also the grip level is very low on dries… Temperature is low, so could be fun to watch, but not to drive.”

