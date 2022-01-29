Pierre Gasly got a behind-the-scenes look at the new Miami Grand Prix venue, and he liked what he saw on his tour of the new track.

The AlphaTauri driver was greeted with a Miami Dolphins shirt upon arrival in Florida, with the Miami International Autodrome heading around a circuit next to Hard Rock Stadium – home of the local NFL franchise.

Gasly was driven around the circuit, and he thinks the long straights on show will enable for some “pretty amazing” action to take place in the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

He then took the opportunity to use the gym facilities at the stadium, as he continues his preparations for the new season, and the Frenchman is looking forward to heading back.

“I was really impressed,” Gasly said about Formula 1’s new destination. “The track looks really cool, especially with the two very long straights. In terms of racing and overtaking possibilities, it’s going to be pretty amazing. It should be a great show for all the fans.”

“Miami is a cool place, so I’m excited to come here and spend time discovering the city. I love the entertainment industry here, so I’m really looking forward to see how the Miami Grand Prix will be.

“All of my friends and all the fans are looking forward to this one and I’m excited about having a good race here.”

The popularity of the new event was such that pre-sale tickets for the Miami race sold out in just 40 minutes, following on from the record weekend attendance experienced in Austin in 2021, with around 400,000 people having gone to the Circuit of the Americas in October.

Preparations in Miami are well underway for their #F1 debut, and @PierreGASLY was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the circuit, followed by a training session at Hard Rock Stadium 👇 [📹 @f1miami] pic.twitter.com/HeEsEgxMwa — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) January 29, 2022

The added exposure, entertainment and drama on the track has been supplemented by the coverage of the sport through Netflix’s Drive to Survive, and Gasly believes the series has helped Formula 1 finally bridge the gap to make a big break in America.

“Coming here a couple of years ago, people didn’t really have much of an idea about Formula 1. They knew about NASCAR and IndyCar, but F1 wasn’t that popular.

“Netflix has really opened us up to a new audience and it’s been incredible to see the evolution over the past two or three years in America.”

Formula 1’s arrival in Miami is scheduled for the weekend of 6-8 May, subject to circuit homologation by the FIA, having joined the calendar on a 10-year contract.