Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has escaped with a reprimand after his collision with Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull’s during the Monaco Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

It comes after Martin Brundle, the Sky F1 pundit, warned that Gasly would find himself in “a lot of trouble” for failing to stop immediately after the incident.

Gasly collided with Tsunoda’s Red Bull at the Nouvelle chicane in the early stages of Sunday’s Monaco GP, causing terminal damage to his Alpine.

Despite carrying a destroyed left-front corner, Gasly proceeded to continue with damage before returning to the pit lane.

Calling the race from the Sky F1 commentary box in Monaco, Brundle was fiercely critical of Gasly’s decision to continue after the collision with Tsunoda, arguing that the Alpine should have headed for the escape road at the Nouvelle chicane straight after the contact.

“You’re obliged to park that straight away,” Brundle said. “Clearly it’s unfixable.

“He should have just carried on down the end of the escape road and got out of it. He’ll be in a lot of trouble for that.”

Ted Kravitz, the Sky F1 pit lane reporter, added: “That was so dangerous. So dangerous.”

The FIA has confirmed that Gasly has been reprimanded for the incident with Tsunoda, marking the Alpine man’s first reprimand of the F1 2025 season.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 10 (Pierre Gasly), the driver of Car 22 (Yuki Tsunoda), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“Car 10 collided with Car 22 at the exit of the tunnel approaching the braking zone for Turn 10. Car 10 suffered serious damage as a result and had to travel slowly back to the pits and retire.

“The driver of Car 10 and the team representative took the position that the driver of Car 22 did not leave at least one car width between his own car and the edge of the track (in breach of Appendix L Chp IV Rule 2) and that is what led to the crash.

“They also suggested that Car 22 was moving while braking, having commenced braking on the left hand side of the track after Turn 9 but moving to the right hand side before Turn 10. They claimed that this contributed to the collision.

“We reviewed the line taken by the driver of Car 22 on previous laps. Other than marginal differences, the line taken was similar to the previous laps.

“So, he was not defending a position ‘off-line’ as required for a breach of Appendix L – the requirement for him to leave at least one car’s width did not apply.

“Secondly, we did not consider that he was moving under braking to defend at a corner (which is the other prohibition) but taking his normal racing line at the part of the track, which goes from left to right.

“So, in the circumstances, it appeared to us that the attempted overtake of Car 22, in the Monaco circuit, on the approach to Turn 10 was ambitious and unlikely to succeed.

“The driver of Car 10 ought to have exercised greater caution in attempting such a move and should have anticipated Car 22 moving to the right, as had happened in the previous laps.

“We also checked the telemetry of Car 10 whose rear tyres locked slightly while braking and that contributed to the incident as it reduced the braking efficiency of the car.

“We therefore considered that the driver of Car 10 was wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision.

“We took into account the fact that there was no immediate and obvious sporting consequence to Car 22 from the collision. Instead, it was Car 10 that was significantly impacted by the collision.

“We therefore applied the Penalty guidelines where there was no immediate and obvious sporting consequence and imposed a reprimand (driving) on the driver of Car 10.”

Gasly sits 14th in the Drivers’ standings after the first eight rounds of the F1 2025 season, with his seventh place at last month’s Bahrain Grand Prix his only points finish to date.

The Frenchman also finished eighth at the recent Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

Alpine’s second car is yet to register a point so far this season, with team-mate Franco Colapinto finishing 16th and 13th at Imola and Monaco respectively after replacing Jack Doohan.

