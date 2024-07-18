Pierre Gasly sets out his one clear requirement for new Alpine team-mate

As a rumoured three drivers vie for the Alpine seat, Pierre Gasly insists he doesn’t care who his team-mate is as long as he’s a “strong benchmark”.

Alpine announced back in May that Esteban Ocon would be leaving the team at the end of this season, the Frenchman expected to sign for Haas.

Mick Schumacher? Carlos Sainz? Pierre Gasly does not care

But while all the initial talk about his replacement swung between Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan and World Endurance Championship driver Mick Schumacher, Carlos Sainz’s name was added into the mix as his much-talked-about Williams move didn’t materialise.

According to reports that was because Alpine special advisor Flavio Briatore put a huge deal on the table, one that included an escape clause for 2026 should one of the big teams come calling.

Sainz, though, is in no rush to decide his future as he’s not just considering what the teams offer for 2025 but also who could possibly steal a march in 2026 with the new cars and engines.

But while he has been dubbed the cork in the bottle neck by Zhou Guanyu, there are still driver movements taking place with Haas confirming Oliver Bearman in the lead-up to the British GP and more recently announcing Kevin Magnussen’s exit.

The Dane will officially leave the team at the end of this season with his Haas race seat expected to go to Gasly’s soon-to-be-former Alpine team-mate Ocon.

As for who will take the Frenchman’s seat at Alpine, that is reportedly a tussle between Sainz, Doohan and Schumacher, although the latter recently stated a return to the F1 grid is “within” his reach.

Gasly isn’t bothered about the name in the second seat, he just wants the best driver possible.

“I mean, yeah, it’s something you discuss,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com when asked what he knows about Alpine’s potential candidates.

“My side, I don’t care, I just one of the fastest guys out there. Always want a strong benchmark.

“I’ve had strong teammates in the past and Esteban is strong, and hopefully we can replace him with the strongest and fastest driver out there.”

“Honestly, I’m not ready to focus on that,” he added. “I’m prepared and willing to deliver my best to the team regardless of who is next to me.

“I think the team has some good options and as I said I want the fastest guy.”

While Alpine team boss Bruno Famin has stated he has a “plan” for the second driver, he’s been tight-lipped on that.

However, F1 hopeful Schumacher has been anything but.

Driving a two-year-old Alpine F1 car during an outing alongside fellow hopeful Doohan, Schumacher told AFP he believes he has a good shot at securing a Formula 1 return.

The former Haas driver said: “My chances in Formula 1 seem to be pretty good so far. At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach.

“I have to make sure that I don’t become too confident, that I keep going and make sure that there is a plan B in case it doesn’t work out.

“My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me. I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary.”

