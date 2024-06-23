Pierre Gasly yet to agree new Alpine deal after Flavio Briatore hint – source

Pierre Gasly has not yet agreed to stay with Alpine for 2025, despite some reports suggesting he had put pen to paper on a new contract.

Reports originating from an interview with Flavia Briatore in Italy hinted that Gasly had agreed to stay with the French outfit for 2025 but PlanetF1.com understands that to be currently wide of the mark.

Pierre Gasly yet to agree new Alpine deal

Quotes given by Briatore to Gazzetta dello Sport were picked up by some English outlets and appeared to suggest that Gasly was confirmed for the seat.

But PlanetF1.com can confirm that is not yet the case with Alpine still assessing their 2025 options.

The Frenchman may also still choose to extend his stay with Alpine, who he joined last season, although he does have a number of options with plenty of teams still looking to fill their seats.

Speaking after Esteban Ocon’s departure was confirmed, Gasly was not keen to rush into any decision on what would be his ninth season in the sport.

“I don’t have a deadline particularly, and I think the market at the moment is quite open,” he said.

“Everybody is aware of what opportunities are out there, so no, at the moment, I don’t want to give too much detail on that. I think everything is going well in discussions, and that’s it.”

On his relationship with his team-mate, Gasly said considering the history, “it’s been good.”

“It’s a long story between Esteban and myself. I think so far, in the last year and a half, we managed to work and cooperate very professionally.

“This is important to mention as it hasn’t always been easy, as you would imagine, from two very competitive drivers,” he said.

“But considering the story between us, I think it’s been good.”

