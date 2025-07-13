Pierre Gasly has suggested that Alpine is further off the pace this year than it was a year ago as the Anglo-French squad remains rooted to the foot of the Constructors’ Championship.

Gasly’s admission comes shortly after Steve Nielsen was announced as the squad’s incoming managing director, and increasing speculation that ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner could find his way to Enstone.

Sixth place in the British Grand Prix for Gasly marked Alpine’s best result of the F1 2025 campaign, and only its third top 10. It sits 10th in the Constructors’ standings, 10 points back from Haas in ninth, Gasly having scored all 19 of the team’s points.

There has been considerable change within the organisation in the last six months, with team principal Oliver Oakes resigning in the days after the Miami Grand Prix.

Jack Doohan was also stood down from his race seat after the first US event of the season, replaced by Franco Colapinto; the Argentine’s best result has been 13th while he failed to start in Silverstone.

That has fuelled suggestions that he could soon be dumped, with Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas flagged as a potential target.

Away from the F1 team, there has also been significant change at Groupe Renault, with CEO Luca de Meo, the man who appointed Flavio Briatore as his executive consultant to the Enstone operation, announcing he will leave the automaker. His final day is Tuesday with reports suggesting his successor will be named this week.

That has created an air of uncertainty surrounding the F1 team, not helped by poor on-track results that, in Gasly’s eyes, are worse than F1 2024.

Last year, Alpine finished sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, a performance largely down to a freak result at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Gasly and then team-mate Esteban Ocon scored a double-podium. Prior to that Interlagos event, the squad sat ninth in the championship standings, ahead only of Sauber, which had not scored to that point.

“I think last year we, overall performance related, relatively to the others, was in a much better place – considering the car was in a better place, we were on the podium – it was incredible,” Gasly opined.

“But this year, I feel we are in a worse place. The others have a better package, and that P6 is probably as good.”

Over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, it was announced that Steve Nielsen will join the team on September 1 in a position that is designed to replace Oakes’ former role, though without the formal ‘team principal’ title.

First reported by PlanetF1.com, Nielsen joins from Formula One Management, where worked as chief motorsports operations officer. That position followed a brief tenure at the FIA, having spent the earlier part of his career working for a myriad of teams, including Team Lotus, Benetton, Tyrrell, Honda, Arrows, Renault, Caterham, Toro Rosso, and Williams. He spent over a decade at Enstone, and worked alongside Briatore in the 2000s.

While a veteran of the F1 paddock, Nielsen has never previously led a team.

That has prompted suggestions that Horner could be a target for the operation once the ex-Red Bull boss’ expected gardening leave concludes.

The 51-year-old is known to have a strong relationship with Briatore and a proven track record of leading teams out of the doldrums.

Horner was appointed team boss of Red Bull as it transitioned from Jaguar Racing in 2005, a team in turmoil following Ford’s takeover of what was originally Stewart Grand Prix.

Under the Englishman’s stewardship, the squad appointed Adrian Newey and was transformed from a mediocre midfield operation to a race winner in four years. It was a title winner in 2010.

Horner has been linked to both Alpine and Ferrari, squads which are considered in need of stronger leadership, since his sudden axing from Red Bull last week.

While Ferrari is known to have made overtures in the past, Alpine arguably presents a more attractive proposition.

Horner would be able to remain in the UK, which may better suit his family situation while Renault sold off a 24 per cent stake to a United States investment group in June 2023, suggesting the organisation is open to offering an ownership stake.

Martin Brundle has claimed that a degree of ownership in whatever position he moves on to next will be key for Horner.

Officially, the squad is not pursuing further leadership appointments beyond Nielsen, who will operate much as Oakes did alongside Briatore.

However, at 75, Briatore is hardly a long-term solution. While Alpine may not be in the market for a new senior leader at this stage, it seems inevitable that it will be in the comparatively near future.

