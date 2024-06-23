Pierre Gasly: ‘Recent history’ with Esteban Ocon should prompt Alpine race talks

Pierre Gasly suggested that “recent history” between him and Esteban Ocon should prompt a pre-race chat as they line up next to each other.

Sergio Perez’s Canada penalty means that Ocon and Gasly will be alongside one another just a few weeks after their Monaco crash threatened to rupture the team from the inside. But, with both drivers keen to stress that it was in the past, Gasly did say they would meet before the race start to discuss their conduct.

Pierre Gasly urges Alpine talk with Esteban Ocon

After their collision in Monaco, tensions were further raised in the team at the last race in Canada when Ocon’s refusal to give a place to Gasly resulted in the latter being unable to attack Daniel Ricciardo up ahead.

A lot has happened at Alpine since then, not to mention Flavio Briatore’s return being confirmed, but Gasly still suggested it would be wise for them to have a discussion before lights out.

“I think we should based on the recent events,” Gasly told media including PlanetF1.com when asked if they will meet.

“As a team, it would be normal, but as a professional I know what I’ve got to do and I’ve always kept it very clean — and I always keep it very clean.”

Ocon meanwhile was less worried about such a discussion, suggesting that they have started alongside each other plenty of times before without incident.

“How many times have we started together? It happens once every 30 times,” Ocon said. “I don’t expect anything.”

Saturday in Spain represented Alpine’s first double Q3 appearance of the season and Gasly admitted it took the team by surprise too.

More from Saturday in Spain

Oscar Piastri dismisses McLaren upgrade theory after huge Lando Norris gap

Charles Leclerc explains on-track incident with Lando Norris at Spanish Grand Prix

“I told them [TV media] it’s nicer when we get to explain why we overperform rather than underperform but it’s just as important for us to find these answers because coming here, we definitely didn’t expect Q3,” he said.

“Since yesterday, there was some performance and even today it was a very clean session.

“Looking at the gaps we’re only a tenth and a half from Lewis [Hamilton] and even Carlos [Sainz] and Ferrari who managed to win a race not too long ago.

“So I must say it’s very strange but we’ll take it. It was a good quali and I think it will be a good boost of motivation for the team.”

Read next: Helmut Marko identifies ‘clear’ Spanish GP favourite after Max Verstappen ‘gone’ admission