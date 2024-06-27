Pierre Gasly stays with Alpine, update on new team-mate announcement

Pierre Gasly has committed his future to Alpine by signing a multi-year contract extension with Team Enstone.

Gasly joined Alpine on an initial two-year deal in 2023, but has elected to continue with the Renault factory team for the future as he and the team look for a way back to the front of the field.

Gasly left the Red Bull stable to join Alpine for the start of the 2023 season to replace the departing Fernando Alonso, who had made the move to Aston Martin – with reserve and junior driver Oscar Piastri having signed for McLaren at the time.

Gasly has formed an all-French line-up with Esteban Ocon since, though the team has now confirmed their time with Ocon will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 season – with team principal Bruno Famin confirming an announcement on his team-mate will come in due course.

The 28-year-0ld has achieved one podium with Alpine so far, an impressive P3 finish at a frantic wet-dry Dutch Grand Prix last year after starting 12th on the grid, though times have been tougher this season, with the A524 having started the season on an uncompetitive footing.

He dubbed the Spanish Grand Prix weekend “the best race of the year for us as a team”, though, after a stronger showing as they look for a way back to form.

Now, he has committed his future to Team Enstone moving forward.

Gasly said: “I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision. I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the Team.

“While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere. I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking.

“There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources. I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin added: “The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is very pleasing. He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track.

“For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration. While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package.

“We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table.”

