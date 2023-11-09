Pierre Gasly still wants answers from Helmut Marko over Red Bull demotion

Pierre Gasly said he wants to one day sit down with Helmut Marko and discuss why he was demoted from Red Bull as the Frenchman still feels it was unfair.

Gasly was perhaps the most infamous example of the Red Bull machine chewing through young drivers. His stint, which lasted just 12 races, was also a major storyline in an early season of Drive to Survive meaning a whole new audience watched Gasly be demoted back down to Toro Rosso.

But the Frenchman has recovered since then, putting in good performances with AlphaTauri before earning a move to Alpine for this season.

Pierre Gasly wants to know reason for Red Bull demotion

Gasly has often been asked about that tumultuous spell in the Red Bull seat and has maintained there is no ill will between him and the likes of Marko and Christian Horner.

But the 27-year-old has now said he would like to sit down with senior advisor Marko to discuss exactly why he was dropped after such a short stint in the car.

“No,” he told the Beyond the Grid podcast when asked if had spoken to Marko since. “I hope one day we get the chance to but I know deep inside, they’re smart people.

“They might have their own opinions on certain things but they are clear things which were obvious. It’s the way that it was.

“It wasn’t really fair but anyway, that’s the way it was. I’ve learned as well that the sport is not always fair. I’ve really sort of closed the chapter when I left AlphaTauri and opened a brand new story with Alpine and I think I’ve reached a level of experience and skills and mindfulness right now, which thanks to my previous experiences allow me to be better today than I was yesterday.”

Gasly’s demotion came just a few weeks before his close friend Anthoine Hubert died in a crash at Sopa, making it an incredibly difficult time both professionally and personally for Gasly. Asked how he grew following his friends’ death, Gasly said it has made him appreciate life more.

“It was a shock,” Gasly recalled. “It’s funny because I was just in my phone photo library, looking back at some pictures and I ended up seeing the pictures with Anthoine from back in the days when we were at school together and the last dinner that we had in Budapest before the summer break.

“We were actually planning to go out and at the last minute I didn’t go, I didn’t feel like going and I remember just saying bye from the sidewalk and I still see him standing there next to my friend.

“I don’t think anyone’s prepared in their life to lose a friend and a very close friend at such a young age. Sadly, it wasn’t the first very close friend that I lost. It was super, super tough to get over it.

“But following what happened in Spa, I think it also changed my vision of just approaching life in general and my relationship with the people that are important to me. Appreciating every single second that you get to spend with these close people. Because you never know never know when it’s going to be the last time.”

