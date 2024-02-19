Grand Prix winner enters the mix as ‘talks are anticipated with Mercedes’

Pierre Gasly could be in the running to replace Lewis Hamilton next season with reports that “talks are anticipated” between the driver’s management and Toto Wolff.

Mercedes have unexpectedly found themselves in need of a new driver for the 2025 season after Hamilton exercised his option to leave the team one year into his latest two-year contract.

After 12 seasons with the Brackley squad, six World titles and 82 Grand Prix wins, he’s off to Ferrari for what could be his final Formula 1 contract.

Could Pierre Gasly replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

It’s fair to say every driver on the grid without a 2025 contract will be hoping their name is on the shortlist to partner George Russell next season.

One driver who is in the running, reports F1 commentator Lawrence Barretto, is Gasly.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is not only a Grand Prix winner having triumphed at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with Red Bull’s junior team, but he also secured podiums with the junior team before adding a fourth top-three to his tally last season with Alpine.

This year marks the final season of his two-year contract with the French team.

“With that in mind,” claims Barretto, “talks are anticipated with Mercedes, as the Silver Arrows weigh up their options.”

Pierre Gasly: I want to be the best I can

As for his side, Gasly believes he’s in the best shape he’s ever been and he’s confident he’s more prepared than ever for whatever challenges F1 throws at him.

“I want to be the best I can,” he said. “I want to deliver the best job I can for the team, with the car I get given.

“Over the years, I feel I have improved myself, in the way I’m working with the team, with more experience, the way I’m approaching, and dealing with F1 challenges.

“I’m feeling a lot more complete than I was a few years ago. [I’m in] my prime, I’ve just turned 28. I’m feeling physically and mentally very well.”

For now, though, he’s invested in Alpine and making 2024 a success.

“It’s the last year of the contract,” he said. “At the minute, my main focus is with Alpine. I’m fully onboard with the team. We know what we signed for. That’s what I’m fully working on.

“There are conversations going on with the team with Alpine, seeing what we want to do in the future.”

