Pierre Gasly has revealed that he had a race-long issue with his Alpine that led to him making errors with track limits.

Along with Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly was another driver to pick up three separate time penalties during the Qatar Grand Prix – adding 15 seconds in total onto his race time.

As a result, Gasly missed out on a low points finish, and placed in 13th at the chequered flag, 82 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly bemoans ‘tough day’ at Lusail

On a day when the physical condition of the drivers became the dominant topic as the chequered flag fell, Gasly explained his own disappointment with himself having made so many errors.

“It wasn’t a good day,” Gasly told Motorsport.com.

“I made too many mistakes with the track limits, and it cost me 15 seconds.

“So I can only be disappointed with myself because obviously, you’re talking a few centimetres, which is nothing, but I paid a big price for it and missed out on the points. So I’ve just got to learn from this.

“All in all, it was a tough day. I had a good start but went on the outside and had to slow down with the Mercedes [incident] in front of me, so lost another two positions.

“And then after that the whole race we had energy management issues, which cost me straight-line speed throughout the whole race. I was just trying to compensate for it and took too many risks. So just not a good day from us.”

With Gasly getting warnings from the FIA about his track limits violations, the Alpine driver said he had found out too late from his engineer that he was racking up the incidents.

“It was the story of the whole race,” he said. “I don’t have any excuses because it’s the same for everyone, and at the end of the day, I took too many obviously.

“I don’t know how many track limits there have been the whole race, but we were always two steps behind from what was happening, and I think it wasn’t an easy day for us.

“It was the toughest race of the year. It was clearly very hot in the car, and very physically challenging. I knew it would be like that.

“And I know I’m training really hard, and I have one of the best physical conditions in the paddock. So I usually embrace these conditions.

“And I know it’s challenging for everyone, but today I just didn’t do a good enough job, and I need to learn from this track limits story.”

