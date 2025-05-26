Former team-mates Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were blaming each other after their crash during the Monaco Grand Prix.

The shunt happened at the Nouvelle chicane when Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was looking for a way past the Red Bull driven by Yuki Tsunoda, Gasly ploughing into the back of the RB21 as major damage to the front-left of his Alpine spelt elimination from the race.

Gasly and Tsunoda crash at Monaco GP: Who is to blame?

Gasly was able to drag his Alpine back to the pit lane to retire, and as the stewards set about investigating, their verdict was that the Frenchman was predominantly to blame, describing his attempted overtake as “ambitious and unlikely to succeed”, with a reprimand issued.

However, Gasly – as he debriefed the Tsunoda crash with the media, including PlanetF1.com – was adamant that Tsunoda was at fault.

“Yuki made a mistake before the tunnel, so I got very close to him,” said Gasly. “And every lap he was braking on the racing line on the right.

“This lap, I was very close, so he decided to stay on the left, start braking on the left. I committed to the right, and then he moved back onto the racing line. I was already committing and braking later than him, so I just couldn’t go anywhere.”

Asked if it was a case therefore of dirty air and a combination of everything, Gasly retorted: “No, no. It’s just, for me, here, you’ve got to stick to your line.

“You already have no space to put two cars together. You can defend the position. But then, it’s not a case of, ‘I go right, I close the door to the right, and then if you try to go left, then I squeeze you to the left as well’. It’s a track where it’s already hard enough.

“I just thought he’ll leave the space.”

Brought to his attention that Tsunoda had called him an “idiot” over the radio immediately after the crash, Gasly added: “It’s fine. I know it’s in the heat of the moment.

“I don’t really understand. On a braking zone, on a normal track, you don’t move. So once you hit the brake, you stick to where you are. And he clearly jumped on the brake on the left side of the line and then went over the white line.

“I’m sure we’ll chat about it, but I don’t think it was his finest move.”

When Tsunoda was informed of Gasly’s comments, he pointed the finger firmly back at his former team-mate.

“What?” Tsunoda responded to the media, including PlanetF1.com, in disbelief.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong, to be honest. I will do the same if I have one more time, because I was hugging the walls the whole time. I knew he would try overtake, and I don’t want to obviously move under the braking.”

On the crash, Tsunoda added: “It’s a big mystery. I mean, I didn’t do anything silly, moving under the braking or whatever.

“So, I don’t know what’s happened there to be honest.

“I just remember, retrospectively, he [Gasly] crashed into me.”

Tsunoda would ultimately cross the line down in P17.

