Pierre Gasly reveals Yuki Tsunoda conversations over Red Bull snub frustration

Pierre Gasly wants to see former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda get his chance at Red Bull, revealing that Tsunoda has opened up to him about his frustrations.

Tsunoda is now in his fourth season with the Red Bull junior F1 team and is delivering his most impressive and consistent form yet, having collected 22 points so far in F1 2024 compared to 12 for his experienced VCARB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

However, despite a potential opening emerging ahead of the summer break with Sergio Perez struggling at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, Tsunoda at no stage became a serious contender for a promotion, with Ricciardo and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson instead the Perez alternatives, the team ultimately choosing to keep Perez in his seat for now.

Tsunoda has expressed his belief that he feels ready to make the step up and take on the Verstappen challenge, but with Red Bull seemingly not thinking the same, Gasly – who was Tsunoda’s team-mate in the Red Bull second team from 2021-22 – said Tsunoda has discussed the situation with him, saying he feels he “deserves more”.

And Gasly would like to see Tsunoda get his chance, though of course, he is not the decision maker. For that, he pointed to the boss of the Red Bull driver programme, Helmut Marko.

“I always said Yuki is very fast,” said Gasly, as per Autosport. “I have seen it. He has proved it over the past few seasons and he will continue to prove it.

“I have talked to him about it, we have had conversations and I know he wants more and feels he deserves more.

“It’s not an easy position. Personally, I would have liked him to get a chance at Red Bull, but I am not Helmut Marko.”

In Gasly, Tsunoda is speaking to someone who knows all about the rollercoaster ride that can sometimes come with being a Red Bull driver, having been promoted to the main team for 2019, but demoted back at the summer break after struggling against Verstappen.

Gasly would not achieve a return to Red Bull despite impressing back at the junior team and opted to join Alpine from 2023.

But, Gasly has told Tsunoda that if he stays on this trajectory, then he will ultimately be rewarded.

“I have been in a similar position to him,” said Gasly. “What I say to him is: ‘Just keep doing what you are doing. As long as you are competitive, at some point you will get the right place’.”

Tsunoda recently revealed that both Marko and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had told him that he must “calm down”, the Japanese driver having previously created something of a reputation for team radio outbursts.

However, Tsunoda has made progress in controlling his emotions and said observing what Ricciardo does has been a big help in that regard.

“Last year, in the second half of the season, I was told by Helmut Marko and Christian Horner that I needed to calm down and focus more on the feedback to become a more complete driver,” he told RacingNews365.

“Daniel is very, very good at that kind of thing, especially in terms of feedback and overall communication.

“After I got an insight into his communication style over the on-board radio, keeping in mind the goals set by Marko and Horner, things came together.

“Of course, things happened in Bahrain [the cooldown lap divebomb on Ricciardo], but afterwards I changed to become a better driver, something I have been able to do ever since. I am therefore very satisfied with how I am doing in that area at the moment.”

Tsunoda has been retained as a VCARB driver for F1 2025, as he waits to find out who will fill the second seat.

