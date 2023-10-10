Pirelli will remain the exclusive tyre supplier of Formula 1 after a new deal was announced running until the end of F1 2027, with the option of a one-year extension.

The most recent outing in Qatar may not have been the smoothest for Pirelli, with maximum tyre stints imposed after micro tears were found in the tyres, but the Italian brand now have reason to celebrate after securing a new long-term deal to continue supplying tyres to Formula 1, as well as feeder series Formula 2 and Formula 3.

It marks an extension then to Pirelli’s Formula 1 association, the brand having served as the exclusive tyre supplier to the series since 2011.

Pirelli see off the competition to continue in Formula 1

It had been reported that Bridgestone were battling it out with Pirelli as they looked for a route back into Formula 1, with F1’s president Stefano Domenicali confirming that the Japanese brand put forward an “impressive proposal”, but Pirelli are sticking around.

Reacting to the news, Domenicali said: “Since returning to the sport in 2011 Pirelli has been an invaluable partner, supporting Formula 1 through new generations of technology and technical regulations and delivering tyres to enable fantastic racing for our fans.

“The company’s commitment to quality, innovation and their deep knowledge of our sport will be vital in the coming years as we approach our new regulations in 2026 and the work Pirelli is focused on relating to sustainability, proven by the FSC [Forest Stewardship Council] certification, will ensure we continue to work together towards our shared Net Zero 2030 goal.

“I would also like to commend Bridgestone for their impressive proposal and engagement throughout the process. They have a proud legacy in our sport and I would like to thank them for their highly professional and passionate engagement with us.”

Pirelli executive vice president and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera added: “We’re delighted to extend or presence in Formula 1 and its other related championships.

“Pirelli was there when Formula 1 was born in 1950, and with this latest renewal, the firm will now be a protagonist throughout nearly two decades of the modern Formula 1 era.

“Thanks to the impetus from Liberty Media and the support of the FIA, the sport is enjoying an extraordinary period of growth both in terms of audience and global expansion, increasing its following among younger generations as well.

“Innovation and technology are locked into Pirelli’s DNA, and Formula 1 constitutes the ultimate open air laboratory to not only try out and test new technical solutions, but also to accelerate fresh research, development, and production processes in making tyres.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Pirelli for their passionate commitment and the quality of their work over the years, which will continue as we extend this partnership together.

“Our commitment to sustainability is equally strong, as proved by the FSC certification that will be introduced to our F1 tyres from next year. Being at the forefront of motorsport’s pinnacle until at least 2027 adds another important value dimension to our company.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Pirelli has been operating at the top level of motor sport for many years and I am sure that they will continue to deliver innovation and excellence on the world stage.

“Formula 1 is a unique challenge for the tyre supplier, and Pirelli has demonstrated great commitment to producing tyres that meet the extreme demands of these incredible cars.

“I would like to thank Pirelli for its ongoing support of motor sport not only in Formula 1, but in many other championships and categories at every level.

“Work will continue in the coming years to take further strides both in terms of performance and sustainability, and Pirelli have made strong commitments to both of these targets.”

The Pirelli rubber will next be put through its paces when Formula 1 returns for the United States Grand Prix from October 20-22.

