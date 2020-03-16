Pirelli team member tests positive for coronavirus

Pirelli has confirmed that one of their team members has tested positive for coronavirus in Melbourne.

Pirelli’s confirmation comes a few days after McLaren reported the first direct case of coronavirus affecting the Formula 1 paddock, which eventually led to the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

‘A member of the Pirelli F1 team has yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne,’ a Pirelli statement said.

‘The person concerned is now following all the relevant procedures put in place by the Australian health authorities.

‘These authorities have confirmed to Pirelli that this person has not had any contact with third parties that requires special preventive measures to be taken for other people.

‘Pirelli is closely monitoring the situation in line with public health policies and company guidelines.’

Updates from Formula 1 teams are also beginning to filter in after travelling back from Australia over the course of the weekend.

Ferrari has been forced to shut their factories until the end of March, while Mercedes and Red Bull currently have a clean bill of health and are keeping their operations open.

All Renault team members are also fighting fit and are currently in self isolation as a precautionary measure.

What a week!

Thank you all for your kind wishes; we can confirm that the race team made it home, everyone is safe & self-isolating for now. Both Enstone & Viry are busy planning the coming weeks until we know when we can race again. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/zq49DEVEv8 — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) March 16, 2020

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.