Pirelli have revealed plans to introduce an extra soft tyre to their range for the F1 2025 season, with Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz trialling the new C6 compound in a test at Paul Ricard this week.

Pirelli’s current selection of F1 tyres contains five dry-weather compounds, spanning from the hardest C1 tyre to the C5, the softest in the range.

Pirelli working on new C6 tyre for F1 2025

An extra hard compound, dubbed the C0, was developed for the F1 2023 season but was dropped for this year having never appeared at a race weekend.

Driver complaints over the current tyres continued at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, where Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com that the tyres were “too hard” after most were able to complete almost an entire race distance on one set.

Hamilton called for F1 to find ways to “spice it up a bit more” ways to spice it up, suggesting a mandatory three pit stops as a solution, with Max Verstappen and George Russell remarking that changes are required for Sundays in Monte Carlo.

Post-Monaco Grand Prix headlines

👉 F1 2024 declared a ‘rat race with upgrades’ with major swings predicted

👉 Fred Vasseur quizzed on Adrian Newey amidst 2025 Hamilton v Leclerc title fight expectations

It has emerged that Pirelli have revisited plans for an additional compound, this time on the softer end of the spectrum, with a new C6 tyre in development for F1 2025.

It is believed that teams will continue to have three different compounds to choose from at each race next season, with the C6 likely to appear at street circuits such as Monaco and Singapore.

Sainz and Leclerc, the winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, conducted testing of the C6 in a tyre test at Paul Ricard earlier this week.

Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport director, has confirmed the Italian manufacturer is the driving force behind the plans to introduce the C6, which it is hoped will reduce overheating and result in more strategic variation.

According to the Times, he said: “The idea is to introduce a new C6 compound, a softer one, because in the calendar we have more and more street circuits and we need softer compounds.

“We will move the range on the soft side, always trying to remove overheating.

“The real problem is to find the right trade-off between overheating and degradation.

“We tested one [C6] in Paul Ricard a couple of days ago. It’s the first attempt but the idea is to go in this direction probably to [have] six compounds next year.

“That was our idea, considering the calendar and considering where we go to race.

“The target is that we have to encourage a mix between one and two-stop strategy.

“We made the proposal to go a bit softer because the request [from teams] was to reduce overheating.

“The risk is that if you reduce the overheating they change [tyres] less because obviously they can run more laps without high degradation.

“If we go in this direction, then we need to have softer compounds in the range.”

At its height, Pirelli’s dry-weather range stood at seven different compounds in 2018, when the superhard and hypersoft tyres were introduced.

The manufacturer abandoned those compounds – as well as its so-called “Pirelli rainbow” system – in favour of the C1-C5 nomenclature at the end of that season.

Read next: It’s time for F1 to bring back the iconic Pirelli tyre rainbow