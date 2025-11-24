Pirelli has confirmed that only five dry compounds will be in use in the F1 2026 season, dropping the softest C6 compound from its range.

Formula 1’s tyre supplier has long been running tests on mule cars as it refined its 2026 range, with these compounds having now been announced for next season.

Pirelli drops C6 tyre compound in significant F1 2026 announcement

With both chassis and power unit regulations completely changing next season, Formula 1 will have all-new cars taking to the grid next season, and new tyres to match.

In order to reduce the outright width of the cars and to save waste, Pirelli will be constructing tyres which are 25mm narrower on the fronts, and 30mm narrower on the rear.

Because of these changes, the tyre manufacturer has been conducting extensive behind-closed-doors testing and collecting feedback from all 10 teams over the brand’s next constructions.

In using mule cars under the current regulations, teams have looked to set the cars up in as low a downforce configuration as possible to create setups as true-to-life as are expected in 2026. Pirelli, however, acknowledged this was a “complicating factor” behind its testing as no F1 2026 car is yet available.

Pirelli will continue to use compounds labelled C1, the hardest, to C5, the softest, citing that the performance difference between the C5 and C6 tyre was not enough to justify keeping another compound next year, with the hope of creating strategic variability.

Pirelli explained in a press release: “Particular attention has been paid to performance differences between the compounds in terms of lap time, so as to ensure a wide and consistent delta between them, to deliver more strategy options.

“The decision not to validate the sixth and softest compound, the C6, which is in the range for the current season, was taken precisely because it was impossible to meet this delta requirement.

“The most recent tests showed that the time gap between the C5 and C6 prototypes was too small compared to the others, without offering any significant performance advantage.”

One final day of 2026 tyre testing will take place after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with teams having the opportunity to drive four of the five 2026 compounds prior to expected homologation by the FIA.

