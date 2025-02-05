Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of Pirelli’s tyre test in Barcelona on Wednesday, as the quickest Ferrari driver.



The two Ferrari drivers carried out a two-day test on behalf of Pirelli this week, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri also joined in to help out the tyre manufacturer.

Charles Leclerc sets the pace in Pirelli tyre test

Ferrari and McLaren carried out the two-day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Pirelli determining the run programme for the attendees as preparations for the new 2026 slick compounds continue.

Both teams are using modified versions of their 2024 cars, optimised to simulate the downforce levels expected of the F1 2026 cars under the new regulations – circa a 20 percent drop on the 2025 cars. The 2026 tyres are narrower than this years’, with the front tyres reduced by 25 millimetres and the rears by 30.

On Tuesday, Lewis Hamilton proved the quicker of the two Ferrari drivers in the SF-24 as he set a 1:15.93 to pip Charles Leclerc by 0.13 seconds – although both of them were over seven-tenths of a second down on pacesetter Lando Norris as the McLaren driver set a 1:15.21 in the mule MCL60.

But, on the final day of the test, Leclerc had the upper hand as he set the quickest time of the three attending drivers.

Carrying out 74 laps, Leclerc set a best time of 1:14.971 to go almost a second clear of the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, while Lewis Hamilton was a further nine-tenths of a second behind in the second Ferrari.

Hamilton’s best time was 0.8 seconds down on his best time from Tuesday, while Leclerc improved by over a second from his Tuesday time. Norris’ best time from Tuesday was around six-tenths faster than Piastri’s best on Wednesday.

1. Charles Leclerc 1:14.971 74 Laps 2. Oscar Piastri 1:15.815 + 0.844 74 Laps 3. Lewis Hamilton 1:16.759 +1.788 152 Laps

Of course, it’s important to note that such times are irrelevant given that each driver carried out different programmes on behalf of Pirelli and, regardless of that fact, testing is a very different discipline and requires a different skillset from the competitive aspect of a Grand Prix weekend.