Following the Japanese Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo was one of several drivers to stick around for a two-day 2025 test.

Ricciardo was eliminated from the race at Suzuka on the opening lap, due to a small error in judgement while battling with Lance Stroll and Alex Albon. But the Australian had the chance to make up some ground with plenty of laps as he stuck around for a Pirelli tyre test following the event.

Pirelli carry out a two-day tyre test at Suzuka

Ahead of 2025, the final year of the current regulation cycle, Pirelli remained at Suzuka to carry out extensive testing for their development of new dry-weather tyre compounds and constructions.

A key aim of the Pirelli tyre testing programme is to reduce overheating across the range, in a bid to improve tyre raceability over a race distance.

With every team getting the opportunity to carry out tyre testing over the season, it was RB and Sauber who remained at Suzuka for an extra few days to carry out the test.

Using the current-spec cars, the regulations only allow them to run the cars in a specification used at a Grand Prix weekend already – meaning the teams can’t use the track time to evaluate any new configurations or parts.

Daniel Ricciardo drove on Tuesday, followed by Yuki Tsunoda taking over the RB on Wednesday, while Sauber ran Valtteri Bottas for both days. All three drivers carried out testing of the proposed 2025 tyres, although none are guaranteed to get to use them – all three are without a confirmed contract for next season.

On Tuesday, early morning rain gave way to warm conditions, but the wet track allowed Pirelli to carry out testing for new intermediates and full wets. A key area of focus with the new intermediates is to find solutions allowing for running them without tyre heating blankets, which is already possible with the full wets.

However, the full wets still suffer from the overheating issue as seen across the slick range, meaning full focus from Pirelli on reducing or fixing these areas.

With Ricciardo in the VCARB01, he completed 106 laps in total – 16 in the wet – with a best time of 1:34.815. Bottas, who did 133 laps with 17 in the wet, set a fastest time of 1:34.002 – Pirelli had assigned different tyre development programmes to the two cars.

“A productive day with Pirelli, testing some 2025 compounds,” Ricciardo said of his day behind the wheel.

“Unfortunately, we had limited running this morning due to the weather conditions, but on a positive note, it allowed us to explore both wet and inter compounds which we don’t often utilise.

“The afternoon programme went smoothly; we completed our run plan and were able to provide some constructive data to Pirelli – personally, it was nice to do a few laps of Suzuka after our race weekend”.

With some 1200 kilometres of testing data gathered on day 1, the weather improved for the second day as Japanese fans gathered in the grandstands to watch Tsunoda take over from Ricciardo.

Bottas clocked up 149 laps, with a quickest time of 1:33.983, and Tsunoda did 115 laps, with a best time of 1:34.337.

With the test concluded, Pirelli director Mario Isola said it had been a hugely productive two days of running.

“First of all, I must thank RB, Sauber, and the three drivers, for the support they provided during this test,” he said.

“Staying at the same track for a further two days in this early part of the season when Formula 1 is working flat out, is no small matter.

“As is always the case in this type of test, the drivers can be said to be working in the dark, in other words without knowing what type of prototype they are testing, alternating with the current tyres, so that their feedback is completely unbiased.

“With over 3000 kilometres covered at Suzuka, we have acquired a huge amount of data on the slicks, as well as some information relating to the intermediate tyres.

“Over the coming months, this year’s test programme will continue to focus on finalising a construction that provides greater durability and on a complete renewal of the range of compounds, with the aim of reducing overheating. In addition, as from September, development will also start on the 2026 tyres.”

Pirelli’s next development test sessions take place on 28 and 29 May at Le Castellet (France) and on 14 and 15 June at Mugello (Italy).

