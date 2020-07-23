Pirelli reveal tyre compounds for Tuscan/Russian GPs

Pirelli have announced which tyre compounds they will be making available for the Tuscan and Russian Grand Prixs.

Formula 1 initially announced a reworked eight-race calendar for 2020, but they recently added two further rounds to bring the schedule up to 10 races.

The first of those was the Tuscan Grand Prix. It will mark the first time that Formula 1 has officially raced at the Mugello circuit in Italy, whilst the event will also serve as Ferrari’s 1000th race.

That will take place from 11-13 September, with the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi following two weeks later.

Not only will Mugello prove demanding for the drivers with all those fast corners, but the Pirelli tyres are also set to take quite a beating.

It’s no surprise then that they have gone for the hardest rubber in their range, sending the C1, C2 and C3s to the Scarperia e San Piero-based track.

The Russian Grand Prix then goes to the other end of the scale with the softest compounds on offer, those being the C3s to serve as the hard tyres, the C4s as the mediums and the C5s as the softs.

