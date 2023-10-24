Fire breaks out during Formula E test with entire pit-lane evacuated

Formula E has confirmed a fire broke out in the pitlane during Tuesday’s testing in Valencia, resulting in an immediate evacuation.

The first day of pre-season testing ahead of Season 10 of Formula E, the FIA’s all-electric racing championship, has been marred by the break out of a fire immediately prior to the lunchtime stoppage in Valencia.

The fire is understood to have begun in the Williams Advanced Engineering pit box of the pit building, possibly triggered by a battery belonging to Mahindra, with an immediate evacuation ordered by circuit officials and safety staff.

Formula E confirms fire in pitlane of Formula E testing

A short statement from the racing series confirmed a ‘fire incident’ at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

“Formula E and the FIA are working with the local authorities to contain a fire incident in the Pit Lane,” said the statement.

“The building has been evacuated and there are no reported injuries. More information to follow about Test Session 2 in due course.”

Personnel from all the teams, as well as media, officials, and other staff, have gathered at a safe distance away from the pit building while emergency services deal with the fire.

A statement from the circuit also confirmed a fire in the main building, while an update from Formula E has confirmed one person has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

“In a break between practice sessions, a fire was detected in the pit lane and garage area which has been contained,” read the statement.

“The on-track Incident Response Team acted immediately to contain the incident while the main pit building and garages were quickly evacuated.

“One person has been assessed by medics and has been transported to hospital for precautionary checks. Formula E, the FIA, and local fire authorities are investigating the cause and will provide a further update in due course.”

Formula E journalist for FormulaNerds, Jasmine Hughes, reported from the circuit: “It seems everyone all OK, thankfully. Fire engines are here now. It looks like it’s coming from the WAE garage, who are developing the fast-charging batteries. I’m not too sure if we’ll get any more running today.”

The second session of the day is scheduled to begin at 2pm local time. During the morning session, Jaguar’s Mitch Evans led the way ahead of Antonio Felix Da Costa and Sebastien Buemi.

Nyck de Vries, returning to Formula E with Mahindra after being dropped from his F1 drive with AlphaTauri, propped up the timesheets in 22nd and over two seconds off the front-running pace.

Read Next: Lewis Hamilton ‘slammed door’ of FIA stewards’ room after 2016 ‘mistake’ surfaces