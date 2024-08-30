PlanetF1.com and Planet Sport extend network with F1 Word YouTube channel

PlanetF1.com and Planet Sport are delighted to announce the acquisition of The F1 Word YouTube channel.

Much like the F1 teams up and down the grid, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our performance. We are committed and passionate about bringing you, the fans, as close to the world of F1 as possible, and by expanding our coverage into video production we can take another major step forward in bringing this vision to life.

For a long time, we have been big fans of The F1 Word and the content creator behind it, Sean Cullingford, who will be joining us on a full-time basis to continue running the channel armed with the full support and resources of PlanetF1.com and Planet Sport.

We want to showcase the very best of PlanetF1.com’s coverage on the channel and this will be at the heart of all of our future plans, which will also include a full channel rebrand.

Mark Scott, Editor of PlanetF1.com at parent company Planet Sport, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming Sean and The F1 Word channel to our fast-growing network. Sean’s vast knowledge, experience and incredibly high standards makes him the perfect fit for our operation and this acquisition represents a big step in our video production ambitions.

“There is a lot of excitement and buzz around F1 again with a thrilling title battle in play, Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming move to Ferrari on the horizon and what promises to be an ultra-competitive F1 2025 season to come.

“As an FIA-accredited publication, the addition of a very well established video outlet will allow us to strengthen our commitment in bringing the passionate F1 fanbase closer to the sport through our on-the-ground reporting and wide variety of analytical features.”

Sean Cullingford, now Head of YouTube at PlanetF1.com, added: “I am extremely excited to be joining the team at PlanetF1.com and Planet Sport, and can’t wait to get to work on our vision for The F1 Word.

“When I started The F1 Word YouTube channel back in 2017, it was simply a place for me to share my passion for Formula 1, a sport I’ve loved for more than 30 years.

“I never expected anyone to listen and yet the channel has grown to a community of more than 128,000 subscribers and has picked up over 36 million video views. It’s been an incredible journey.

“Partnering with PlanetF1.com and Planet Sport opens up so many opportunities for The F1 Word and will allow the channel to begin the next chapter in its story.

“With the support, resources and access that being part of the team offers, I’m determined and confident that we can take The F1 Word to the next level. I’m excited for what comes next, and the future looks very bright.”

Our first video under this exciting new partnership will launch on Tuesday, September 3rd and you can watch the full announcement video right here: