Lights out and away we go! PlanetF1.com’s new comment section is here!

The covers are officially off and our shiny new comment section is live! Here’s how all the new features will make PlanetF1.com an even better place to be.

Here at PlanetF1.com, we know that one of our biggest strengths is the community we have and the discussions you all get stuck into – which is why we have done some summer break testing to ultimately improve the functionality and experience for all of our readers.

The purpose of the new and improved system is simple: we want to make it easier and more enjoyable for you to interact with your fellow fans. So, just like the update list ahead of a race weekend, here are the new features you can now get stuck into:

📣 Quickly reply, like or dislike other comments

🔔 The notification bell alerts you to replies, likes (and dislikes) on your comments

👀 You can follow other users you enjoy interacting with

🔇 And mute those you don’t

🧐 Enhanced moderation – auto-moderation allows the vast majority of comments to be posted (or rejected) in real-time

🙅‍♂️ Report any comments or users that don’t follow the guidelines

🤩 Featured comments are prominent in articles and features

We of course trust you all to behave, but this wouldn’t be a comment section on the internet if there were not one or two looking to cause trouble. To that effect, we can now act much more swiftly on users who only want to troll and dish out personal abuse.

The PF1.com team, lead by our Audience Editor Sam Cooper, will also be engaging much more in the comments section and we can hear first hand which driver/team you think we are being biased for or against this week (truth be told, it is very hard to hate any team/driver when you’ve been in the paddock with them!)

This new platform will also allow us to open up other communication channels with you. Live blogs will be making a comeback and we will also be hosting Q and A sessions with our paddock reporters…and perhaps some special F1 guests too!

But if there is one thing you should takeaway from this new system is that it will make PlanetF1.com a more fun place to hang out and chat with your fellow fans about our shared love – Formula 1. See you in the comments!

Play nicely.