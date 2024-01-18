Porsche keep ‘very interesting’ F1 door open after Red Bull talks breakdown

Porsche confirmed that F1 remains a “very interesting” prospect for them despite a Red Bull partnership failing to materialise.

Formula 1 will introduce new chassis and power unit regulations for the 2026 campaign, bringing about the potential for major shifts in the pecking order.

Several manufacturers have joined the fray to be part of that new era, Audi announcing their arrival to morph Sauber into the Audi works team, while Honda will return officially to partner Aston Martin and Ford will work alongside the newly-created Red Bull Powertrains. There was one globally-recognised manufacturer left out of the party, however.

Porsche has not closed the door on Formula 1

Audi’s fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche also played a key role in the 2026 PU talks with an intention to enter from 2026 in partnership with Red Bull.

However, the deal could not be finalised, with Red Bull suggesting issues over control of the team was the cause and Porsche left without a route into the sport.

Yet, when asked by BlackBook Motorsport whether there is a future in Formula 1 for Porsche, their director of motorsport sales Michael Dreiser suggested there very well could be.

“Motorsport will always be at the core of our brand identity,” he said. “Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us.

“For the next few years, we are concentrating on the current factory programmes with the Porsche 963 in WEC and the IMSA series, as well as in Formula E with the Porsche 99X Electric.

“There, we want to fight for overall victories. That is our tradition and our main focus, and we do not comment on speculation beyond that.”

The breakdown in negotiations between Porsche and Red Bull opened the door for Ford, who will provide technical support as Red Bull embark on the task of being an F1 engine manufacturer for the first time.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently explained that while there remains a lot of work to do to get that first power unit ready for 2026, he is “confident” the right people for the task are in place.

“It’s busy, there’s 24 months before that engine will be being bolted into the back of the RB22,” he said.

“It’s not that long in the engine world so there’s still an awful lot more to do in a very short period of time.

“But I’m confident that we’ve got the right people, and we can get there.

“We’re not going to go into detail yet of where we’re at, but we’re on a trajectory.

“But we’ve got a lot of ground to cover and a lot of ground to make up – we’re competing against manufacturers that have decades of experience.

“Red Bull, 30 months ago, this project was still embryonic. So what’s been achieved in 13 months has been outstanding.

“It’s a massive undertaking. It’s a ballsy undertaking that we’ve taken on but we believe that it’s the right route for the company, for the future.”

F1 2026 is set to feature a total of six power unit manufacturers; Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Powertrains-Ford, Audi, Honda and Renault.

